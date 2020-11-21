In or out? 4 fun things to do in UAE on November 21 By David Light Published on November 21, 2020 at 13.05

1 of 4 Baby Bazaar. BY: BURJUMAN. Buy and sell pre-loved items today at the Bur Dubai mall. If you have been looking to get your little ones something without breaking the bank, the Baby Bazaar from 10am to 4pm at the Main Atrium on Level 1 is where you want to be. Explore quality products from toys, car seats, strollers, books, apparel, and so much more at the most competitive prices. On: From 10am

2 of 4 Ladies’ night. BY: DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT, JBR. Saturdays and Sundays at the hotel’s rooftop Sama Lounge are all about the ladies. Leave the boys at home and head over for an exciting deal on beverages and delicious Latin cuisine from 7pm to 10pm. It’s Dh99 for five drinks and 30 per cent off food. On: Tonight

3 of 4 French film. BY: ALLIANCE FRANCAISE. It’s another cinema Saturday at Alliance Française Dubai Theatre. No blockbusters, no Hollywood movies but cinema d’auteur, independant movies and classics too; a weekly rendez-vous for movie buffs. Catch L’amour est un crime parfait (Love is a perfect crime) by Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu with Mathieu Almaric, Karin Viard and Sara Foresti. On: 5pm