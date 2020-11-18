In or out? 4 fun things to do in UAE on November 18 By David Light Published on November 18, 2020 at 12.54

1 of 4 Ladies’ night. By: Brass Monkey, Dubai. This is a call from the treetops for all girlfriends, BFFs, and fabulous ladies to swing by Brass Monkey at Bluewaters for an unforgettable night at the neon lit fun zone. Every Wednesday, ladies can tuck into a choice of two food items and four beverages for Dh119, whilst enjoying the endless choices of arcade games, pool, and bowling! On: 5pm to midnight

2 of 4 Gallery visit. By: Mille Miglia, Dubai. This is a one-of-a-kind automotive art gallery and it is waiting for you to explore. Mille Miglia has just opened in Al Quoz and celebrates all things car related including unique collectibles, gift items and home décor pieces. Check out the works spread out amongst the vintage and modern sports cars which will especially excite Porsche and Ferrari enthusiasts. On: 10am to 6pm (closed Friday).

3 of 4 Eat Asian. By: Mr. Miyagi’s, Dubai. Whether you can’t wait for the weekend or you just want a Wednesday with a difference, Ladies’ and Boys’ Night at Mr. Miyagi’s in Media City is on every Wednesday. Two hours of unlimited drinks alongside three courses is Dh149 per person. On: From 5pm