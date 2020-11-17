In or out? 4 fun things to do in UAE on November 17 By David Light Published on November 17, 2020 at 12.54

1 of 4 Tea for two? By: Jumeirah Al Naseem. British tradition, Arabesque style: that’s what you can expect at Jumeirah Al Naseem’s new afternoon tea. Head to the Al Mandhar lounge and enjoy savoury delicacies and home-made pastries such as Croque-Monsieurs, lobster rolls and classic salmon and cucumber sandwiches as well as the quintessential cream tea with freshly baked scones. On: Daily, 2.30pm – 6pm

2 of 4 Lagoon escape. By: Park Hyatt Dubai. The Park Hyatt Dubai feels like a million miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Now this hidden gem has upped the ante by launching a daycation at the 100- metre long infinity pool. The offer includes everything you could need including use of the spacious lagoon room from 10am-7pm and Dh500 F&B credit. From Dh2225 for four people. On: Every day

3 of 4 Telly tonight. By: TLC. Every Tuesday it’s ladies night on TLC from 7pm. Kick off with 90 Day Fiancé drama, followed by Say Yes to the Dress, and then some Cake Boss to end the night on a sweet note. In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, though the frenzied countdown to the altar may be behind them, the real drama has only just begun to unfold. On: Today