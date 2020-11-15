In or out? 4 fun things to do in UAE on November 15 By David Light Published on November 15, 2020 at 12.14

1 of 4 Head to the movies. By: UAE cinemas. Enjoy a hit of nostalgia and more than a few laughs with Bollywood comedy, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, currently showing across the UAE. In 1990s India, before the advent of social media, private detectives would often be hired to investigate potential grooms before a wedding date was set to make sure there were no proverbial skeletons in the closet. Watch as Manoj Bajpayee looks into Diljit Dosanjh’s character as he focuses on settling down with Sukhi played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. On: Right now

2 of 4 Learn to dance. By: Pointine Dance Studio. The pandemic has undoubtedly changed the world in many ways, though the increase in digitalisation means you can now do more at home than ever before. The UAE’s Pointine Dance Studio has capitalised and introduced beginner and advanced online master classes featuring award-winning instructors to take you through the steps. Learn styles including salsa & bachata, ballet, contemporary and even belly dancing. Sign up for a three-day free trial today and see where it takes you. On: Enrol at pointine.com

3 of 4 Coffee date. By: Encounter Coffee, DIFC. Start your week with a spring in your step at this newly opened café in DIFC. Encounter Coffee has launched its first kiosk in the newly opened ICD Brookfield Place. As well as great blends, the establishment also offers handcrafted pastries from the Rise & Dawn bakehouse. On: Every day