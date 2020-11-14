In or out? 4 fun things to do in UAE on November 14 By David Light Published on November 14, 2020 at 12.29

1 of 4 Staycation Saturday. Meydan Hotel Dubai. Spend a relaxing night in a luxury room with a private balcony view of the world-famous Meydan horse-racing track Including a daily breakfast selection and access to the hotel’s outstanding infinity pool overlooking the Dubai Skyline. Starting from Dh449 per person.On: Every day

2 of 4 Film Festival. Sharjah Art Foundation. Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual do, Sharjah Film Platform (SFP), returns for its third edition from today to November 21 with more than 60 short and feature-length films in the narrative, documentary and experimental categories. Included in the screening programme are UAE, Middle East and world premieres as well as recent releases by early-career and established local, regional and international filmmakers.On: Check sharjahart.org

3 of 4 Get fit. Mall of the Emirates. In celebration of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 Mall of the Emirates is hosting a series of fun fitness activities for the entire family every day. Take part in Zumba, Compact Training, Pound Fit, Yoga, Box Fit, and Bollywood Dancing. There’s also a hula hoop show as well as an acrobatic tennis show.On: Schedule at malloftheemirates.com