How Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali By Enid Grace Parker Published on November 15, 2020 at 14.10

Sara Ali Khan: Stunning as always in a purple ethnic Manish Malhotra outfit, Sara wrote on Instagram, "Happy Diwali! Wishing everyone lots of happiness, good health, wealth and prosperity!"

Alia Bhatt: "This Diwali I wanted to do something different, instead I wore something different. This lehenga is a labour of love of so many amazing people - the children of AOL free schools whose names are embroidered on it and karigars who worked across many months. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali and hope everyone's in the pink of health, just like my outfit," wrote Alia on the occasion of Diwali as she posted in a pretty pink outfit accessorised with silver jhumkis.

Anushka Sharma: Anushka seemed to have had a great celebration at home! She posted pictures of herself in traditional attire and captioned them: "Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat. And it was great . Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali."

Priyanka Chopra: "Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours," wrote Priyanka alongside a romantic pic with hubby Nick Jonas where they are seen holding diyas.

Ananya Panday: Ananya posed on a balcony and composed a feel-good message for her fans. "Love and light to everyone! Happy Diwali! Stay safe and be kind to our Earth and all it's lovely beings," she wrote.

Janhvi Kapoor: "Messy hair and messier makeup by ME. Happy Diwali." Styled by Manish Malhotra, Janhvi dazzled in her Diwali Instagram picture.

8 of 9 Deepika Padukone: Putting aside her troubles of late, Deepika posted a happy picture of herself with hubby Ranveer Singh and wished everyone a Happy Diwali.