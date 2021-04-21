Give back and get fit: 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on April 21, 2021 at 17.03

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 Gift of giving. BurJuman mall has partnered with Emirates Red Crescent to support acts of goodwill whilst also presenting traditional activities that reflect the rich culture of the UAE. Running into the Eid celebrations, you can donate gently used toys, books, and more at the donation boxes present in the shopping centre. While there adorn your hands with intricate henna art and have an Arabic calligrapher write your name. Traditional Arabic coffee and dates will also be available for Iftar between 7 pm and 10 pm.

2 of 10 Come on, Vogue. Due to shorter working hours, the Ramadan period is an excellent time to set and achieve fitness goals, learn new skills and adopt a new wellness routine. Vogue Fitness at Yas Marina, offers an extensive range of activities and classes, and this month, you can take advantage of the Ramadan Personal Unlimited Membership, available for Dh1999. The one-month unlimited membership includes multi-facility access to members, plus four personal training sessions.

3 of 10 Art exhibit. Dubai Festival City Mall is hosting a one-of-a-kind art exhibition for visitors throughout Ramadan. The 15 display stands are located in various places around the mall. The first one hundred visitors to the exhibition each day will receive an art collector book to take home to extend the experience.

4 of 10 A cultural journey. In its 18th edition, Abu Dhabi Festival, under the theme “The Future Starts Now,” has a Ramadan series of performances titled “Human Fraternity: Dignity and Hope”. The exclusive digital productions and commissions are on ADF’s digital and social platforms. Gifted emerging talents from Saudi Arabia: Reem Al Tamimi (known as Tamtam), Marwan Fagi, Mohammed Khayran AlZahrani and Rami Basahih will take part. The Series includes 25 songs and chants performed by eight brilliant vocalists and chanters, written by 11 poets and played by 60 musicians. Performances will take place until May 2.

5 of 10 Make a wish. You can make a difference to children across the region at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort over Ramadan by simply tucking into the widely-loved culinary classic: hummus. The hotel has worked with Make-A-Wish UAE, to launch its ‘Hummus for Hope’, supporting the foundation’s efforts to grant magical wishes to enrich the lives of children with critical illnesses. Savour the regional favourite in Tean alongside its succulent grilled spiced meats and seafood dishes served in traditional Levantine style and proceeds will go towards a gift fund shared at the end of the month.

6 of 10 By George! With St. George’s Day around the corner, McGettigan’s JLT will be hosting a special lunch from 12pm to 5pm aimed at showing the English how to celebrate the Irish way, with a replay of the legendary fight between the Dragon and St. George. At the McGettigan’s St George’s Replay Lunch, the dragon is back to exact revenge and redeem itself in a rematch against its arch-rival and knight, St. George. Taking place on Friday, join in on the fun but first pick a side: Team Dragon or Team Knight? Wear dragon onesies or knight wear for a chance to win prizes for best dressed.

7 of 10 BBQ day. Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm RIVA Beach Club in Dubai offers a live BBQ grill, refreshing bevvies and a pristine beach and pool. For Dh325 you can enjoy a full day with beach and pool access whilst satisfying any BBQ cravings with unlimited grill platters and free-flowing drinks.

8 of 10 Jump around. Attention parents! Have you been on the look out for the latest attraction to keep the kids entertained? The newest addition to Dubai Mall’s VR Park has you covered. Introducing Jump n Fun, an epic trampoline park: it’s an exciting, inflatable playground for children who can’t sit still, or who just feel like jumping for joy.

9 of 10 Cinema magic. A benchmark of Japanese cinema: Tokyo Story is a wondrous study of generational conflict. Director Yasujiro Ozu’s opus shows an ageing couple journey to visit their grown-up children in bustling postwar Tokyo. The showing is taking place at Manarat al Saadiyat, 8pm on Saturday and it’s free.