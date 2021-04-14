Get fit, free theme park tickets & more: 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on April 14, 2021 at 18.35

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 In the fit zone. If you’re looking to up your fitness and activity, enjoy a host of group classes including Pilates, Stretch & Flex, Body Toning & Aqua Aerobics with FitLab at Dubai Creek. Classes are hosted on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

2 of 10 Give back. Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali is partnering with the UAE Food Bank to ensure people in need get the food they need this Ramadan. For every person that enjoys an Iftar in one of Festival Plaza’s participating restaurants at the ‘Iftar for Good: Dinner Series’ on any Thursday evening, the mall will donate one meal to the UAE Food Bank. If you dine at any participating restaurant until May 16 you will also enter the draw to win Dh10,000 weekly in Festival Rewards Cash Credit.

3 of 10 Love pizza. Starting today Love Parties has announced a brand-new change to Dubai’s favourite Thursday night deal: The Stage at Jazz@PizzaExpress JLT, where you can create your own pizza, which will be cooked to perfection by experts, served piping hot and ready for you to devour. Upon arrival, you’ll receive a special tick list and, as always, there’ll be unlimited house beverages and delicious starters included with every package. Prices start at Dh199, on from 8pm to 11pm.

4 of 10 Eggs Benedict Day. This Friday is not your standard start to the weekend, it’s an “eggs-tra” special time. It’s Eggs Benedict Day! There are plenty of places to ‘celebrate’ but we like the look of the Sum Of Us in Dubai where the eggs are poached to your preference with crispy bacon and zesty Yuzu Hollandaise sauce, all atop one of the famous Rise&Dawn freshly baked English muffins.

5 of 10 New ladies’ night. Dubai has a new ladies night every Thursday thanks to Zero Gravity, aptly named ‘Mermaids’. The beach club evening offers ladies three hours of free flowing beverages from 8-11pm, plus unlimited beach bites from live cooking stations on the sand, all for Dh99. Guys haven’t been forgotten either, with the same offer extended to Mermen for Dh199.

6 of 10 Beach yoga. The sun is our daily reminder to appreciate the greater workings of the world in which we live. Head to Talise Spa in Madinat Jumeirah on Friday at 5.30pm and enjoy the relaxing outdoor yoga sessions focused on harnessing the sun’s energy, restoring and boosting your spirits for the day or week ahead. It’s Dh90 per person.

7 of 10 Morning stretches. Due to popular demand, enjoy an hour session at Topgolf on the outfield every Friday from 8am to 9am. Take in the fresh air and start your Friday right as you stretch, breath and increase your flexibility. After the class, why not stick around and play at Topgolf with friends and family?

8 of 10 Love this. The weekends are made for fun and where better to let loose than Playground? Every adult deserves to play and Playground is an interactive games haven with fun activities including virtual golf and football, darts, Jenga, pool and snooker all within one amazing venue, BFF Pub and Sports Bar, Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel. Get there every Saturday from 1pm to 10pm where generous packages from Dh99 are available.

9 of 10 Sound healing. In collaboration with #MyDubai, Jameel Arts Centre is presenting a series of entertaining and educational Ramadan activities for all ages, running on select days. On Friday two wellness-oriented Breathing & Sound Healing Sessions led by Sevine Samadhi and Shereen Al Mulla are being held for free at 12.30pm and 9.30pm.