Father's Day: Here's how you can celebrate in Dubai

Published on June 20, 2021 at 09.51

Make your dad feel special!

Laguna Waterpark: Located in La Mer, Dubai, this is one of the perfect places to beat the heat this summer. This Father’s Day, dads can go free for every paying child on June 20. Ticket prices start from Dh145.
India Palace: Here, fathers will receive complimentary desserts when dining with the family. Located in several places across Dubai, the authentic Indian heritage restaurant serves desserts like Rasmalai and Gulab Jamun made to perfection.
Mister Baker: This Father’s Day, get the perfect cake for your superhero. The team of in-house chefs can work with any theme, filling, and flavour preference. What are you waiting for? Order now at www.misterbaker.com
CG Barbershop: This barbershop in Dubai Media City can be the ideal place for father-son bonding. Dads who bring in their little ones will receive a free haircut for every adult cut.
Black Tap: Celebrate Father’s Day with a double bacon cheeseburger paired with a bottle for Dh99. Treat your ‘Padre’ like ‘El Patron’ with the ‘Big Poppa’. (Compiled by Husain Rizvi)
