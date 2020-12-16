Fashion, DSF shows and a cook-off: 7 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on December 16, 2020 at 16.48

What will you be up to? City Times recommends...

1 of 7 Celebrity styles. Are you looking for your outfit inspiration straight from stars? This Friday and Saturday, Numaish is bringing you Bollywood’s ace designers like Rajat Tangri, AartiVijay Gupta and Nupur Kanoi. The exhibition, which will run from 11am to 9pm at Taj Dubai, Business Bay will offer a diverse line-up of premium to affordable designers for the wedding and party season in Dubai.

2 of 7 Chefs cook off! Fancy tasting the best food two UAE-renowned chefs have to offer in one night? The head cooks at Japanese eatery Reif Kushiyaki and India’s Tresind will be facing off with a nine-course dinner On Thursday and Friday evening at Tresind, Voco Dubai. Four plates will represent Reif’s finest and four plates will showcase Tresind before a common dessert is served. Places are limited and are going for Dh400. Book now through Tresind’s channels.

3 of 7 Paint and grow. A fun new experience for little budding Picassos is coming to Couqley French Bistro on Thursday. Paint & Grow at the JLT establishment is a perfect opportunity to get children out for a fun activity during the winter break. With an art teacher guiding the children, each will head home with their very own hand painted art piece. On from 3.30pm to 5.30pm the class is priced at Dh195 per child.

4 of 7 Simon & Garfunkel. If ever we need a bridge over a troubled year it’s now. Fans of the legendary folk rock act Simon & Garfunkel can enjoy the duo’s most famous songs and career highlights at Dubai Opera on Saturday. The live performance venue will host the critically acclaimed The Simon & Garfunkel Story at 2pm and 8pm. This immersive concert-style event features state-of-the-art video projection, unique lightning, and a full live band.

5 of 7 Clean Bandit. As well as Anne Marie welcoming in DSF on Friday, electronic music group Clean Bandit will thrill you with an evening of global hits on the second day of the Dubai Shopping Festival’s opening celebration weekend. The concert will bring the curtain down on two days of great live music and entertainment at Dubai Shopping Festival Markets at Etisalat Market OTB at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai. Buy your ticket from Dh50 online in advance to attend the concert on DubaiCalendar.com, Platinumlist.net or on the Dubai Calendar app.

6 of 7 Clothes swap shop. What better way to help the environment and have a clear out? Pod Swap Shop by Ariel will be at the Ripe Market, Academy Park Dubai this weekend encouraging you to to exchange preowned items of clothing for preloved items. The shop has been stocked from Retold, one of Dubai’s leading pre-owned fashion destinations and has items from well-known brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Ted Baker, Hugo Boss and Zara. The intention is to discourage the throwaway nature of fast fashion, and to encourage people to be more conscious with their shopping habits.