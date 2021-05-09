Eid 2021: What to do, where to eat and great stays across the UAE By David Light Published on May 9, 2021 at 17.09

Your essential guide to Eid Al Fitr

1 of 30 Things to do: You don’t have to be in the capital to take in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s spectacular fireworks. Taking place over three nights from the first day of Eid, the destination will livestream the vibrant display, which will be set off from the Yas Bay waterfront. Head to the Yas Island Insta channel at 9pm each night.

2 of 30 Things to do: Escape the cares of everyday living and take in a cultural experience at Al Seef where the quaint heritage destination with its historic buildings, selection of international cuisines and shops are pulling out all the stops. Explore a wide range of stores and find intricate handcrafted pieces at Dokkan Salla or tuck into authentic Emirati delights at Al Fanar Seafood Market.

3 of 30 Things to do: Dubai Opera will host its first hologram event of the late celebrated Egyptian singer Abdel Halim Hafez on May 13 and 14. The 90-minute show will feature some of the singer’s most popular songs supported by a live 28-person band.

4 of 30 Things to do: This month the brilliant Laughter Factory returns in time for Eid. Headlining the tour is comedy bad boy and writer Agostino Zoida. This Italian-American-born LA resident contributed to shows such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and American Horror Story. Also on the stellar bill is George Zach and Ari Matti Mustonen. On May 13 and 14, the shows will be at the Movenpick JBR Dubai at 8.30pm. Tickets: www.thelaughterfactory.com

5 of 30 Things to do: Experience a magical Disney weekend at The Pointe from May 13 to 15 where you’ll enjoy incredible dining offers set against the backdrop of the world-famous fountain dancing to Starting Now, an original song written specifically for Disney’s yearlong Ultimate Princess Celebration. The first-ever Princess Anthem will join The Palm Fountain’s existing line-up of Disney hits such as Aladdin’s A Whole New World, Frozen’s Let It Go and Mulan’s Reflection, which will play every hour from 7pm.

6 of 30 Things to do: Try something different with friends and family this Eid at the Yas Marina Sailing and Rowing Centre. Explore Abu Dhabi’s Sailing Academy (ASDA), for all levels and ages, if you’re in to boating. Or if you prefer to take it easy and start off a bit smaller, Monty’s Rowing Club is just the ticket for some water-based fun in the sun.

7 of 30 Things to do: Eid promotions at RAK Mall, Lulu Mall Fujairah and Mall of Umm Al Quwain include ‘Eidiyah’ or Dh1000 vouchers being handed out to 21 random visitors in each shopping centre who spend between Dh100 and Dh200 plus comedy acts, dance shows, roaming acts, jugglers and much more.

8 of 30 Where to eat: Eid breakfast is a time-honoured event people look forward to at the end of every Ramadan. Giving this beloved tradition a luxurious edge, Sofitel Dubai Downtown is hosting an Eid brunch at its international restaurant, Les Cuisines. A selection of Arabian and international dishes awaits on the first two days of Eid from 1pm to 4pm from Dh189.

9 of 30 Where to eat: Make this Eid even sweeter with a specialty cake from Jones the Grocer starting at Dh289. Choose from a luscious chocolate mix with hazelnut gold dust, an inviting caramel glazed date & walnut cake, and Chantilly cream, saffron and pistachio milk goodies.

10 of 30 Where to eat: Diners at Lebanese restaurant Al Nafoorah in Jumeirah Emirates Towers can enjoy a three-course sharing menu for Dh175 per person. Starters include signature dishes such as hummus; fattoush; baba ghanouj; tabouleh and moutabal, while mains include a mixed grill with lamb fillet, kofta kebab, shish taouk; suman fish with hara sauce; or seasonal vegetable stew. Available from the first day of Eid until May 15.

11 of 30 Where to eat: A decadent desert dining experience is going on at Al Hadheerah, Bab Al Shams’ signature restaurant. Going all out for Eid, savour a mouthwatering meal with delicacies such as Hadheerah-style grilled chicken, Mulukhiyah, okra lamb and sweets including baklava, kunafa, Umm Ali and the local fan favourite, Loukemat. It’s Dh325 per person from 7pm onwards.

12 of 30 Where to eat: The UAE’s first ever focacceria has launched a combo menu for lunch this Eid. La Fabbrica Italiana in Al Wasl is introducing Pranzo @ La Fabbrica between 12pm-3pm every day. Choose from over 16 flavours of focaccia and pair them with a fresh salad, burrata, or tiramisu.

13 of 30 Where to eat: Authentic Turkish restaurant in the heart of City Walk, Babaji, is offering a limited-edition ‘Serpme Breakfast’. The traditional full spread from Istanbul comprises a number of different small dishes for two including grilled sucuk sausage, a cheese platter, sigara boregi (fried cheese rolls), tomatoes and cucumber, mixed olives, butter and olive oil, honey and kaymak. Available from 11am to 3pm between May 12 – 15 for Dh89.

14 of 30 Where to eat: Take a culinary journey across continents and cuisines with a special Eid buffet along with live cooking stations that showcase a collection of global flavours from Arabia, India, Europe and beyond at Armani/Pavilion. Relax in a picture-perfect location as traditional background music and fragrant shisha set the scene, with the stunning Dubai Fountain as your accompaniment. It’s on from 7pm-11pm on May 13-15 for Dh295.

15 of 30 Where to eat: The Bollywood inspired fun Indian restaurant Bol Gappa in Karama is rolling out a special Eid menu with items including a date milkshake, paneer Sufiana tikka, chicken Boti kebab and mutton Awadhi biryani.

16 of 30 Where to eat: The capital’s hottest Peruvian hotspot has put together a thoughtfully curated Eid four-course set menu, filled with vibrant flavours, fresh tastes and beautiful colours. Available throughout the day from May 11 to 14, it features the very best Latin American delights, all created by the expert chefs at COYA Abu Dhabi. Available for Dh370 per person, expect a gastronomic experience complimented by mesmerising views of Al Maryah Island.

17 of 30 Where to stay: Located in the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Aspen Ski Chalets overlooking the snowy slopes of Ski Dubai are a real first for the region and all yours this Eid. With an early check-in at 10am and late check-out at 6pm, take advantage of a complimentary breakfast for two, alongside a 20 per cent discount across all the hotel’s dining venues. You’ll also be entitled to two complimentary tickets to Ski Dubai’s Snow Park, with additional tickets at an exclusive rate of Dh100 each.

18 of 30 Where to stay: Dukes the Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, offers a special 15 per cent off on all staycation bookings made through the website with the promo code EID2021. The hotel boasts a magnificent private beach overlooking the stunning Dubai Marina Skyline as well as an exceptional infinity pool and an aquamarine Lazy River as well as dining options such as The Great British Restaurant and authentic Indian at Khyber.

19 of 30 Where to stay: At Sofitel Dubai The Palm this May rooms start from Dh1250 along with three evenings of delicious Eid dinners at Maui for Dh156 per adult and Dh78 for children aged 6-11. Your relaxing stay doesn’t end there! Why not discover the new spa pampering package which offers you the freedom of selecting any massage and/or body treatment at the same price. You can choose whether to have a combination of two signature spa treatments for 30 minutes each or one treatment for an hour for Dh380 per person.

20 of 30 Where to stay: Located just 50 minutes from Dubai, the family-friendly DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, has 13 one-of- a-kind dining experiences, seven swimming pools, a Jouri Rose Spa, and an outdoor playground complete with a Pirate Boat Aqua Zone for the kids. Overlooking 650 metres of private white sandy beach, it’s one to look out for up north.

21 of 30 Where to stay: Available until May 31, with prices starting from Dh450, enjoy an unmatched experience at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown with the Art Staycation with ToDA. Located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, only 15 minutes from the hotel, ToDA is an art initiative which combines varying formats of digital art including multimedia exhibitions, contemporary immersive installations, and art in virtual reality resulting in interactive displays. Stay at the Indigo and you can get in for free.

22 of 30 Where to stay: This is one of Dubai’s most fashionable urban retreats and it wants you this long weekend. Check in to your very own Versace-designed room or suite at the Palazzo Versace and sit down to a daily breakfast buffet at Giardino for two adults and one child and lunch or dinner included in the price starting from Dh1190 per night.

23 of 30 Where to stay: Savour enticing flavours and unwind by the Meydan Hotel’s luxurious pool before you wake up to the hotel’s sumptuous Eid breakfast spread inspired by local Arabian signatures including a selection of cheese and zaatar manakish, an assortment of fine Arabic cheeses including Feta, Halloumi, Halawa Tahini and more. Price: Starting at Dh580 for a one-night stay with breakfast

24 of 30 Where to stay: Make a splash with an adrenaline-filled adventure at Laguna Waterpark or marvel at the colourful wonders of the rainforest at Green Planet, then take a well-deserved rest as you enjoy Swissotel Al Ghurair’s lush surroundings. The ‘PLAYcation’ package includes a night’s stay at the hotel with breakfast for two adults and two kids, a spacious room at a discounted rate, access to Laguna Waterpark or Green Planet for two adults and two kids and a complimentary shuttle to La Mer Beach to bring an end to an enjoyably tiring day. Price: Starting from Dh320 per night

25 of 30 Where to stay: Enjoy the comfort of well-appointed bedroom suites and the TAMANI Marina Hotel’s swimming pool where you can unwind. If you’re looking to savour a delicious Eid meal, Café Society offers regional flavours for a splendid lunch and dinner too. Price: Starting from Dh588 per night

26 of 30 Where to stay: Take advantage of Bab Al Shams Desert Resort’s extravagant amenities and create unforgettable memories at the lush venue. Try the resort’s signature Eid Dinner Buffet at Al Hadheerah restaurant that features a mouthwatering spread with authentic culinary delicacies such as Hadheerah-style grilled chicken, Mulukhiyah, okra lamb and more. Price: Starting at Dh2600 for a two-night stay including breakfast

27 of 30 Where to stay: Dedicate a day for ultimate relaxation as you check-in to Al Jaddaf Rotana to experience the unique comfort. The ‘Family Escape Package’ includes four complimentary tickets to Laguna Waterpark Dubai, where you can soak up the warm summer sun and engage in the thrilling rides. Or you could pamper yourself with the hotel’s lush five-star amenities. Awaiting you are the breathtaking pool views from your very own Family Room and a delectable breakfast at Timo, the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant. Price: Starting from Dh675 per room per night (with 4 waterpark tickets and breakfast)

28 of 30 Where to stay: Take in a staycation with a difference at Rove Downtown and get unlimited access to Reel Boutique, the property’s very own in-house cinema, where you’ll be able to watch the latest blockbusters with all the family. You’ll also be able to treat the kids to the perfect blend of learning and entertainment with two complimentary tickets to Kidzania Dubai. Price: Starting from Dh499

29 of 30 Where to stay: Just 10 minutes away from the city’s popular attractions like The Dubai Frame, Dubai Garden Glow, and a five-minute walk to BurJuman shopping mall, Park Regis Kris Kin offers a fantastic Eid package at 30 per cent off their best available rate. It includes a complimentary breakfast for two and a discount voucher of 30 per cent on tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. Fancy Indian food? Head to Masala Bazaar. Price: Starting at Dh186 per night