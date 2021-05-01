Eid 2021: 15 getaways home and away edition By David Light Published on May 1, 2021 at 17.39

Staycation or vacation, the choice is yours this Eid Al Fitr

1 of 15 Head north. Escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life for a few days of blissful relaxation by the Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa’s temperature controlled pools or private beach. Special rates starting from Dh1100 per night per room, including breakfast and dinner are in place.

2 of 15 Pet-friendly. Umm Al Quwain’s latest waterfront addition, Vida Beach Resort, is a family and pet-friendly destination with rooms starting from Dh825 for Eid. A combination of blues, beige and browns, rooms are spaciously designed with earthy tones and hues of nautica, complimented by the serene backdrop of infinite blue sea that allows you (and your furry friend) to fall asleep to the sound of waves.

3 of 15 A palace away from home. It’s glitzy, it’s famous, it’s ‘so Dubai’ and it’s yours this Eid. Check in to your own Versace-designed room or suite at the Palazzo Versace and relax your senses with rejuvenating treatments and treat your taste buds to a wide range of culinary experiences throughout your stay. Starting from Dh1190 per night, the offer includes breakfast, and lunch or dinner plus 20 per cent off at the spa.

4 of 15 Dive into Ajman. Never one to be overlooked, Ajman’s Corniche boasts a wealth of properties, but we like the Ajman Saray for its laid-back charm, superb pool and dining options including the newly refurbished Bab Al Bahr. Member rates (super easy to join) start from Dh1096 per night.

5 of 15 Park life. This is one of the all-time best. Book your Eid holiday at the ultra exclusive Park Hyatt Dubai and you’ll receive a breakfast buffet for two, Traiteur Summer Edition or special Eid menu in-room dining, a 20 per cent discount on treatments at the Amara Spa, and complimentary access to the mini golf and tennis court all starting from Dh1995.

6 of 15 City break. If you book a minimum of a four-night stay at the five-star H Dubai, you can take advantage of a 30 per cent discount on the best available room rates. Enjoy access to the property’s vast selection of dining outlets, the wellness facilities including the tranquil Mandara Spa and the glorious swimming pool to truly relax this Eid. Rates start from Dh299.

7 of 15 Urban retreat. The 210-room urban nexus, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is offering a mix of deals across rooms, spa, and restaurants, LAH LAH and Social Company, as well as access to one of Dubai’s famous waterparks. Check into a loft style-room with complimentary breakfast, 20 per cent off dining at Social Company or LAH LAH, 30 per cent off spa treatments, and complimentary use of the fitness centre at Native Club. An exclusive rate of Dh75 per person will be offered for access to Wild Wadi Waterpark too for Dh350 per night for two people.

8 of 15 What a view! The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal is simply beautiful. Sat on the Al Maqta Creek, you can take in sunsets that illuminate the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque every evening. Located within 10 Venetian-inspired buildings that form a crescent around one of the city’s largest outdoor pools, prices for Eid start from Dh750 per room per night with breakfast for two at Giornotte restaurant.

9 of 15 Get outdoors. One of the few hotels in the country to come fully equipped with its own nature reserve to explore, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel is obviously perfect for those who wish to laze around in opulent surroundings, taking in a hammam or two and eating fine Thai food at their Pachaylen restaurant, but even better if you like spotting wildlife while kayaking. We look forward to both! Bed and breakfast over Eid is Dh632.

10 of 15 Capital gains. This one needs no introduction, so we’ll just tell you Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi is giving UAE residents an overnight stay in one of their delightful Coral rooms, breakfast and a special Eid dinner for Dh1430.

11 of 15 Mesmeric Maldives. Game-changing lifestyle destination Kandima Maldives is going all out to make guests from the UAE feel at home. Retreat to the tranquil blue Maldivian waters while celebrating with exquisite food cooked with an Arabic twist before retreating to the Majlis for Arabic coffees, teas, sweets and shisha surrounded by the sound of waves and big screen entertainment. Bed and breakfast starts from Dh991 if you book on the website and unlock special UAE privileges.

12 of 15 Amazing Armenia. Holidays by FlyDubai is always our go-to site for a great value package deal and it hasn’t disappointed this Eid. While the Istanbul, Maldives and Tbilisi offers are great, a trip to the capital of Armenia, Yerevan, looks most enticing. For Dh1299 per person enjoy flights, a three-night stay in a three star hotel and breakfast to enable you to take in the city’s eclectic street life and delicious cuisine for a memorable holiday.

13 of 15 Stunning Sri Lanka. A sensational, once-in-a-lifetime experience awaits you in Sri Lanka. Resplendent Ceylon resorts offer three distinct experiences on the magical island including the Ceylon Tea Trails. Revel in old-world charm and refinement in the picturesque highlands, with your own restored private tea planter bungalow. A butler and private chef are provided for you to prepare your meals according to Relais & Chateaux standards. Stay two nights, fully inclusive in a Garden Suite for two adults and two children with a number of activity options from Dh2900.

14 of 15 Superb Seychelles. Air Seychelles will operate an additional flight between Dubai and Seychelles over the Eid holidays. It means you can head over there for four nights for fares starting from Dh1259 in Economy. Flights are operating from Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 on Tuesday, May 11 returning from Seychelles on Saturday, May 15. Check out the Mango House hotel for accommodation.