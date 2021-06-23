Entertainment (photos)
Dubai: Top work-friendly cafes

Published on June 23, 2021 at 09.07

Here's where you can get your work done in a great atmosphere with delectable food choices.

Common Grounds: Located across Dubai, Common Grounds is one of the best cafes for digital nomads. With friendly staff, this cafe has all your modern-day essentials, making it an ideal ‘coffice’ space. Here, members of the Letswork program are offered 10% off food and beverage and unlimited coffee or a selection of tea and filtered water.
Friends Avenue: If you are a 9-5 hustler without a desk or an office, visit Friends Avenue to get your own little workspace in the cafe all the while enjoying delicious treats from the menu. The cafe’s breakfast on offer -- eggs and avocados -- is a fan-favourite.
1762 Stripped: One of the best cafes in JLT, 1762 Stripped sports a wood and steel interior that makes for a cozy vibe. Visitors will be quick to adjust to the ambiance at the cafe that also features an indoor terrace. So, work, socialise or relax at the cafe all the while enjoying scrumptious treats from the menu.
The Media Lounge: Located in Concord Tower, Dubai Media City, The Media Lounge is a perfect space to log in a day’s work with a delectable menu that consists of soups, shrimps, salads, and much more. What’s better? Free WiFi.
Tom & Serg: Tom & Serg is another cafe that is part of the Letswork program. Sign up on the Letswork app to book your space, and you will be good to receive 10% off food and beverage and unlimited coffee or a selection of tea and filtered water as a member. It is located in Al Quoz. (Compiled by Husain Rizvi)
