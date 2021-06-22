Entertainment (photos)
Logo
 

Dubai: Our fav pizza pit stops

Published on June 22, 2021 at 10.04

Here's a list of great places to enjoy pizza in the city.

1 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Bussola Pizzeria: Located in Dubai Marina, it offers some of the best Italian pizzas in the city. The eatery features a relaxed and casual atmosphere with stunning views of the elegant location and serves a delicious selection of pizzas including traditional Margherita, Calabrese, Capricciosa, and the Bussola Signature pizza.
2 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Motorino: Enjoy New York’s best pizza in Dubai. From signature beverages to a wide selection of pizzas, this 120-seat social spot is perfect to visit with family or friends. At JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, JBR.
3 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Freedom Pizza: If you are looking for organic pizzas made from all-natural produce, this is your go-to place. Pizzas are made free from preservatives and are gluten-free, making Freedom one of the best places for healthy pizzas.
4 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Luigia: It serves top-notch Italian cuisine paired with an elegant ambience for families. The eatery, located in Rixos Premium Hotel JBR, also has a special area for kids that features a playroom, video games, and a cinema, making it the perfect place for families dining with little ones.
5 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Pitfire Pizza: Dubai’s favourite neighborhood pizza joint can be found in multiple locations across the city. The range of unique pizzas bustling with flavour and aroma makes Pitfire one of the must-visit places for pizza lovers. (Compiled by Husain Rizvi)
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Entertainment - Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 