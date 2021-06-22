Dubai: Our fav pizza pit stops Published on June 22, 2021 at 10.04

Here's a list of great places to enjoy pizza in the city.

1 of 5 Bussola Pizzeria: Located in Dubai Marina, it offers some of the best Italian pizzas in the city. The eatery features a relaxed and casual atmosphere with stunning views of the elegant location and serves a delicious selection of pizzas including traditional Margherita, Calabrese, Capricciosa, and the Bussola Signature pizza.

2 of 5 Motorino: Enjoy New York’s best pizza in Dubai. From signature beverages to a wide selection of pizzas, this 120-seat social spot is perfect to visit with family or friends. At JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, JBR.

3 of 5 Freedom Pizza: If you are looking for organic pizzas made from all-natural produce, this is your go-to place. Pizzas are made free from preservatives and are gluten-free, making Freedom one of the best places for healthy pizzas.

4 of 5 Luigia: It serves top-notch Italian cuisine paired with an elegant ambience for families. The eatery, located in Rixos Premium Hotel JBR, also has a special area for kids that features a playroom, video games, and a cinema, making it the perfect place for families dining with little ones.