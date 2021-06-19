Entertainment (photos)
Logo
 

Dubai: Five great cafes to check out

Published on June 19, 2021 at 09.15

Get your favourite beverage paired with a great ambience and amazing food!

1 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Nightjar Coffee Roasters: Located in Al Quoz, this is one of the best spots for coffee lovers. Not only does it serve Oat Milk Latte, but it also great food paired with an awesome vibe.
2 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Amongst Few Cafe: This coffee shop has multiple branches across Dubai. Apart from specializing in coffee, it also serves a delicious menu with a rotating combination of organic meats and dairy alongside fresh seasonal dishes of various styles including Thai, Italian, Portuguese, British and Japanese fusions.
3 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Paul: This cafe is an all-time Dubai favourite that showcases France’s culinary and cultural heritage, offering the finest bread, viennoiseries, sandwiches, soups and salads, and, of course, a selection of signature French dishes.
4 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

The Sum of Us: Find dishes that are simple, but never basic here. This cafe offers an artisan space for creators and innovators, and a diverse menu full of flavour and texture using only good and all-natural ingredients.
5 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Brunch and Cake: Set in prime locations across Dubai, Brunch and Cake is known for its quality. With an international menu on offer, this cafe also makes for a perfect spot for foodies. (Compiled by Husain Rizvi)
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Entertainment - Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 