Dubai: Five great cafes to check out Published on June 19, 2021 at 09.15

Get your favourite beverage paired with a great ambience and amazing food!

1 of 5 Nightjar Coffee Roasters: Located in Al Quoz, this is one of the best spots for coffee lovers. Not only does it serve Oat Milk Latte, but it also great food paired with an awesome vibe.

2 of 5 Amongst Few Cafe: This coffee shop has multiple branches across Dubai. Apart from specializing in coffee, it also serves a delicious menu with a rotating combination of organic meats and dairy alongside fresh seasonal dishes of various styles including Thai, Italian, Portuguese, British and Japanese fusions.

3 of 5 Paul: This cafe is an all-time Dubai favourite that showcases France’s culinary and cultural heritage, offering the finest bread, viennoiseries, sandwiches, soups and salads, and, of course, a selection of signature French dishes.

4 of 5 The Sum of Us: Find dishes that are simple, but never basic here. This cafe offers an artisan space for creators and innovators, and a diverse menu full of flavour and texture using only good and all-natural ingredients.