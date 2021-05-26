Dubai: Five great business lunches By Purva Grover Published on May 26, 2021 at 14.25

Why not drop in for a bite on a sultry afternoon at one of these restaurants.

1 of 5 A complete meal: Looking for a mid-day culinary escape during the busy working week? Bombay Brasserie’s (Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa district) designer kitchen invites you to savour a selection of the finest Indian dishes for the summer season with their fresh Thali Lunch highlighting light and sumptuous dishes from the weekly rotating menu.For Dh125/person, Sun-Thurs , 2:30 pm to 3 pm, 04-4383137

2 of 5 Welcome aboard: Celebrate hyper-local Indian cuisine at Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC. An ode to the Indian train journeys where meals were freshly cooked and served quickly to hungry travellers, the Express Lunch offers a range of flavours. Start your lunch off on the right note with a sharing portion of Chutney Papad Tokri, before tucking into the Smalls menu. Then, choose your main from an extensive selection of Street Grills, Big Plates, and Biryanis, along with a choice of dessert. For Dh99/person, Sun-Thurs, 12 pm to 3:30 pm; 043271555, difc@bombayborough.ae

3 of 5 A fiesta: At Quiero, a Spanish restaurant, Platinum One Tower, Arjan, Dubai, each day brings a new menu, ensuring incredible variety. Each weekday menu contains a choice between two starters, three mains and two desserts. For example, Sunday includes mouth-watering mains such as Beef Tenderloin or Baked Hake Fish; Tuesdays include a choice between Grilled Calamari or Catalan Roasted Vegetables and Thursdays Garlic Beef Cubes and Stuffed Tomatoes. For Dh59/person, Sun-Thurs, 12pm to 4pm, 058-5123222, quiero.ae

4 of 5 Buon appetito: Take a quick culinary get-away during lunch to W Dubai, The Palm’s dining venue, Torno Subito. Their newly launched Pausa Pranzo menu features a selection of dishes including Burrata, Baccala and Tartare for starters, followed by a wide variety of mains, pizza, and pasta dishes to choose from. Indulge in the popular Cacio & Pepe, a cheesy Quattro Formaggi pizza, or a succulent Wagyu steak, and for dessert, Cocco Bello, 3 Cioccolati and Limoncello Baba will hit just the spot. For Dh169/person or order A La Carte, Sun-Thurs, 12:30 pm–3 pm, 042455800, tornosubitodubai@whotels.com