Dinner shows and ladies' nights: 4 fun things to do in UAE today By David Light Published on December 9, 2020 at 13.20

1 of 4 Theatrical romance. By: Billionaire. Acrobatic act Duo Destiny are known for showcasing their incredible abilities on America’s Got Talent, but tonight and every Wednesday will be taking to the Billionaire Dubai stage at the Taj Hotel. With an elaborate à la carte menu paired with bold and daring live performances, Billionaire provides a one-of-a-kind evening. On: 9pm to 3am

2 of 4 Ladies’ Night. By: Sho Cho Dubai. Unlimited drinks, a set menu and a DJ spinning the tunes for Dh145, it has to be the wonderfully situated Sho Cho. Perched on the Dubai Marine Club shoreline and with the Burj Khalifa glistening in the distance, get a jumpstart on the weekend tonight. On: From 5pm

3 of 4 Get fit. By: BARE DXB. There’s a ladies’ night with a twist going on at Bare DXB in Business Bay. Look fabulous for the festive season by torching those calories with a high intensity workout, then hit the BARE bar for 2 for 1 protein shakes. Bring a female friend for free and work out together. On: 5.30pm