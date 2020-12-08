Concerts, attractions and food: 4 fun things to do in UAE on December 8 By David Light Published on December 8, 2020 at 12.29

1 of 4 DXB4BEY on today. By: Lebanese artists in Dubai. Featuring some of the city’s biggest names including Kris Fade, Layla Kardan and Tina Yamout, one-day music festival DXB4BEY will be live streamed from Dubai Opera on Facebook pages including MTV Lebanon and Virgin Megastores. The initiative is aimed at raising funds for UNHCR’s efforts in Beirut. Be part of it. On: 7pm, facebook.com/dxb4bey

2 of 4 Fountain experience. By: The Dubai Fountain. Located in the extension of The Dubai Fountain, The Dubai Fountain Water Experiences sees four new activities to try including a family boating experience, a kayaking adventure, and a floating garden. With the option of swan-shaped motorised or pedal boats, explore the culture and famed fountain show in a way never experienced. On: 12pm to 8pm

3 of 4 Café culture. By: Em Sherif, Dubai. After months of anticipation, Middle Eastern eatery Em Sherif Café is now finally open. The chic destination from Lebanon has opened its doors at Al Manzil Downtown Dubai and presents two-floors of fun created by Mireille Hayek, also known as ‘Em Sherif’. Go for the food, stay for the haute interiors and atmosphere. On: Every day