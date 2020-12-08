Entertainment (photos)
Concerts, attractions and food: 4 fun things to do in UAE on December 8

By David Light

Published on December 8, 2020 at 12.29

khaleejtimes - photos

DXB4BEY on today. By: Lebanese artists in Dubai. Featuring some of the city’s biggest names including Kris Fade, Layla Kardan and Tina Yamout, one-day music festival DXB4BEY will be live streamed from Dubai Opera on Facebook pages including MTV Lebanon and Virgin Megastores. The initiative is aimed at raising funds for UNHCR’s efforts in Beirut. Be part of it. On: 7pm, facebook.com/dxb4bey
khaleejtimes - photos

Fountain experience. By: The Dubai Fountain. Located in the extension of The Dubai Fountain, The Dubai Fountain Water Experiences sees four new activities to try including a family boating experience, a kayaking adventure, and a floating garden. With the option of swan-shaped motorised or pedal boats, explore the culture and famed fountain show in a way never experienced. On: 12pm to 8pm
khaleejtimes - photos

Café culture. By: Em Sherif, Dubai. After months of anticipation, Middle Eastern eatery Em Sherif Café is now finally open. The chic destination from Lebanon has opened its doors at Al Manzil Downtown Dubai and presents two-floors of fun created by Mireille Hayek, also known as ‘Em Sherif’. Go for the food, stay for the haute interiors and atmosphere. On: Every day
khaleejtimes - photos

Winter wonderland. By: Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. Over on Yas Island a Winter Spectacular is brewing featuring beloved animated characters including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Tom and Jerry among others. Dressed in their festive best to celebrate the holiday season, head to the Warner Bros. park to pose for a picture, pick out favourite holiday gifts, and dine before enjoying exhilarating rides, attractions and unique entertainment. On: Until January 2
