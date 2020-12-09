Christmas shows and desert camps, 6 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on December 9, 2020 at 18.37

1 of 6 Christmas shows begin. As well as the Christmas Cracker concert starring Noughties hitmakers Natasha Hamilton and Gareth Gates on at Dubai Opera tonight, The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates is getting a feel for the season with The Snowman starting tomorrow. The longest-running Xmas show in English theatre history: The Snowman. Based on Raymond Brigg’s much-loved book and featuring Howard Blake’s classic song Walking In The Air, this enchanting live performance has thrilled audiences throughout the world since first appearing on stage over twenty-five years ago. Be a part of the magic from 11am. Tickets on PlatinumList.

2 of 6 ‘Covid Conversations’ at Tashkeel. It’s the most monumental event of our time and will influence art for decades to come. Over 40 UAE-based artists and designers have been selected to participate in Tashkeel’s ‘Covid Conversations’, a group exhibition exploring creativity borne out of the pandemic and the challenges of limitation, isolation, and change. The exhibition’s open call had a total of 162 entrees with artworks representing the multicultural environment of the country. Head down to the gallery space at Tashkeel Nad Al Sheba 1 from 10am to 8pm every day except Friday and public holidays. Booking in advance is essential via email tashkeel@tashkeel.org.

3 of 6 Francois Robin master class. Cheesemonger and French dairy aficionado François Robin is heading a French butter pop-up on The Walk, JBR until December 12. Learn more about the process of making dairy butter, its origin, and the characteristics that make French butter mouth-wateringly good at this unique installation from 10am until midnight.

4 of 6 F1 dining. We may not be able to watch from the grandstands, but if you’re in Abu Dhabi this weekend, you can still soak up some Grand Prix finale atmosphere. For three consecutive days starting tomorrow, Cipriani Yas Island is serving up its internationally acclaimed cuisine with spectacular views of the illuminated W Hotel Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit and sparkling waters around Yas Island. Book in advance to secure your spot as well as enter Yas Marina during the Race Weekend. Bookings are for a limited period of three hours between midday and midnight.

5 of 6 Desert dreams. If you need to get away from it all Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara has reopened the immersive Camp Nujum. Providing an authentic taste of Bedouin culture, explore the majestic dunes of the Empty Quarter under the star-filled desert skies. Depart from the hotel on camelback before sitting down to local delicacies: dates, Arabic coffee and more, and discover the local organic method of teeth-cleaning with a miswak. Jump on a sandboard to work up an appetite because a BBQ dinner will be on its way. Rates start from Dh2000 per person.