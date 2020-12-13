Celeb cook-off and learn to sew: 4 fun things to do in UAE on December 13 By David Light Published on December 13, 2020 at 12.17

What will you be up to?

1 of 4 Celeb cook-off. By: Google. Google is hosting a cook-off in which three regional lifestyle influencers will have to make a dish from their competitor’s country using nothing but a basket of mystery ingredients and Google Search. The livestream will feature Abeer Sinder (Saudi Arabia), Sherif Fayed (Egypt), and Ghaith Marwan (Syria) today at 8pm UAE time on host Basil Al Haj’s YouTube channel. On: 8pm

2 of 4 Watch Mulan. By: Osn Streaming.The story of a fearless young woman who risks everything for the love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known, acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the legend of Mulan to life with a celebrated international cast that includes Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. Catch it on demand on OSN streaming at home right now. On: Every day

3 of 4 Jumping revolution. By: Bounce Abu Dhabi. A freestyle jumping revolution has now landed in Umm Al Emarat Park with the recent opening of Bounce’s pop-up trailer. Every day get your fill of exercise on The Wall and experience an adrenaline rush at Taking Flight. Umm Al Emarat Park is the largest green space in the centre of Abu Dhabi. On: From 8am