Car shows, yoga & more: 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on March 31, 2021 at 19.14

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 Super car show. If you like your motors blinging, visit Dragon Mart this weekend and explore a diverse line-up of the most iconic super cars at Dragon Drive on Saturday from 4pm to 10pm. Located between Dragon Mart 1 and Dragon Mart 2, the show will feature a dynamic roster of 100 classic, vintage, sports and 4x4 cars. The participating machines will be competing in the ‘Battle of the Super Cars’ where a panel of car experts will be judging multiple categories including: Best American Sport, Best non-American Sport, Best American Saloon, Best non-American Saloon, Best 4x4, Best Low Rider, Best JDM 2 doors, Best JDM 4 doors, Best SUV and Best Classic.

2 of 10 Yara performing live. On Friday tune into a #Priceless experience at 9.30pm on Anghami’s Platform where Lebanese pop singer Yara will be putting on a show. Throughout the 60-minute extravaganza, Yara is set to bring her songs in different Arabic dialects including Lebanese, Egyptian, Arab Maghreb, and the dialect of the Gulf region to a wider audience with hits including Ma Yhimmak, Khedni Ma’ak and Shefto Mn Be’eid. In line with its commitment to bring priceless experiences, sponsor Mastercard is also offering Yara’s fans a surprise via a digital meet and greet experience with the singer. For more information, visit Priceless.com

3 of 10 A boating experience. Dubai’s Waterfront Market Deira is putting on a dragon boat race on Friday and Saturday from 7am to 5pm. The 200-metre water races will take place in front of the WM promenade throughout. The teams will be divided into four race categories: Open, Mixed, Women & Corporate. For each race category teams will compete in heats, semi-finals and then the finals.

4 of 10 Eat this. La Fabbrica Italiana is the UAE’s first focacceria that has opened its doors in trendy Wasl 51 in Dubai. With just three main menu items, the focacceria aims to translate the simplicity Italian cuisine is known for into a high-end UAE experience. Armed with focaccia’s 2000-year-old recipe, involving a fermentation process of 72 hours that leaves the bread airy and irresistible, La Fabbrica Italiana is one to check.

5 of 10 Dream in VR. Experience a virtual reality experience like no other at Dreamscape in Mall of the Emirates. And when we say ‘like no other’ we really mean it. You cannot begin to imagine the interactive entertainment until you try it. Dreamscape combines the emotional power of cinematic storytelling with the thrill of theme park rides, creating the ultimate destination for virtual reality fans. Choose from three original and critically acclaimed free-roaming and epic immersive adventures: The Blu Deep Rescue, Alien Zoo and Curse of the Lost Pearl.

6 of 10 Get your yoga fix. There’s a free yoga class and grounding meditation session going on Saturday, brought to you by Level Shoes and INSPIRE studio. It’s taking place at Outdoor Rooftop, Level 2, Zone D Promenade, Gate Avenue, DIFC from 4.30pm to 6pm.

7 of 10 Theme park Easter offer. The Easter Weekend Pass at Motiongate Dubai is available for a special price of Dh220, which is less than the price of day ticket. Not just that, the first 3,000 people who book this special offer will also get a complimentary, limited edition branded Easter gift hamper. Book online at motiongatedubai.com

8 of 10 Shop and play. From kid friendly activities, to dining offers, and the latest fashion trends, The Galleria Al Maryah Island is the place to be this Spring Break. Located near the heart of the city on Al Maryah Island, there are plenty of experiences little ones can have with their families and friends. Join a fun-filled contactless Easter Egg Hunt daily from April 1-4 between 10am and 5pm or head to the recently opened interactive kid’s play area Mirage where you can take charge of construction at Digger’s Lab, powerslide in your very own car with Drifty and go on an adventure with lions, bears and even unicorns at Fun Rider.

9 of 10 Check this out. Al Khawaneej Walk is a new entertainment and shopping destination comprising a wide selection of local and international brands and is now home to popular Turkish restaurant Lezzet.