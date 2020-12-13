Bollywood takes the OTT route for comebacks IANS Published on December 13, 2020 at 14.24

1 of 7 Sushmita Sen: The last few months have seen several comebacks in Bollywood. Notably, all these have happened in the OTT space. Among those Bollywood actors who returned to the limelight thanks to sundry digital platforms this year is Sushmita Sen, whose last Hindi film outing was 2010’s No Problem, after which her only role was in a Bengali film, Nirbaak. When she returned to the screen with a title role in the digital series Aarya earlier this year, she grabbed eyeballs again. She played Aarya Sareen, a happily married woman whose life takes a drastic turn when her husband is killed.

2 of 7 Abhishek Bachchan: His last release on the big screen was Manmarziyaan in 2018. In 2020, he explored the streaming arena for a return, and it seems to be working. After making his web debut with the series Breathe: Into The Shadows, he looked impressive in Anurag Basu's film Ludo. His upcoming OTT release is the film The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta. This month, he also appeared in the sports docu-series Sons Of Soils: Jaipur Pink Panthers. The series is about his kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

3 of 7 Bobby Deol: This year, the actor celebrated 25 years of his Bollywood debut film Barsaat, which had released in 1995. But his Bollywood career has more misses than hits. The actor got a second shot at acting, thanks to the digital domain. After starring as Dean Vijay Singh in the digital film Class Of '83, he was seen in the successful series Aashram by Prakash Jha. His role of a fraud godman in the crime drama has been lauded by all. The web series has already had two seasons.

4 of 7 Karisma Kapoor: The Bollywood star of the nineties made her digital debut with the web series Mentalhood, which explored the multitasking nature of mothers. This was her first project that had her in a starring role after the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, which flopped on release.

5 of 7 Chandrachur Singh: Bollywood buffs of the nineties and early 2000s will remember him for films such as Maachis and Kya Kehna. After a glorious start, his film career somehow faded away. He was last seen in an unheard-of film called Yadvi: The Dignified Princess in 2017. OTT brought him back to the public eye, when he returned in Aarya as Sushmita's on-screen husband Tej Sareen.

6 of 7 Lara Dutta: Lara starred in many successful Bollywood films such as No Entry and Don 2. She was last seen in the film Welcome To New York in 2018. Two years later, she revived her career with the action comedy web series Hundred that presented her as a cop.