Bollywood stars Amitabh, Akshay and SRK in Forbes Asia 100 Digital Stars list CT Report Published on December 9, 2020 at 11.34

1 of 5 Amitabh Bachchan: In the inaugural 100 Digital Stars list, Forbes Asia highlights celebrities who, despite cancelled physical events and activities, managed to remain active using social media to interact with their fans, raise awareness, inspire optimism and even helped causes like Covid-19 relief. The list comes without any ranking. In the list, Bachchan has been credited for raising $7 million for Covid-19 relief this year.

2 of 5 Akshay Kumar: Describing Akshay as Bollywood's highest-paid actor, the list states that the actor donated $4 million to Covid-19 relief in India and took part in the "I For India" fundraising concert on Facebook Live in May, which raised Rs 520 million ($7 million) for GiveIndia's Covid-19 fund.

3 of 5 Hrithik Roshan: Forbes Asia's 100 Digital Stars list evaluated the candidates' based on the social media reach and engagement, their recent work, impact and advocacy, brand endorsements and business endeavours. Their recognition profile on a local, regional and global level were also considered. As per the list, Hrithik appeared in May's "I for India" concert to raise funds for Covid-19 workers. His Instagram post of the event drew over 2 million views.

4 of 5 Shah Rukh Khan: Khan was a much-awaited celebrity on the “I for India” concert, appearing at the end with his son AbRam and putting a smile on fans’ faces. He was also part of the World Health Organisation’s One World: Together At Home programme on April 18, a virtual initiative to thank frontline Covid workers around the world and raise funds for them.