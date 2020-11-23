Bollywood star Anushka Sharma aces pregnancy fashion
CT Report
Published on November 23, 2020 at 14.13
Gorgeous pastel: The actress posted a ‘hey’ along with this picture of herself dressed in soft pastel shades. We like!
Diwali sparkle: We love Anushka in traditional clothes and this salwar from her Diwali celebrations was simple yet stylish, accessorised by chunky golden jewellery!
Darling dungarees: What wouldn’t we give to fit into a pair of these? Anushka posted a sunlit shot of herself in a simple pair of dungarees and fans gave it a thumbs-up.
Swimsuit wonder: Anushka who had accompanied hubby Virat Kohli to Dubai for the IPL, had posted this shot of herself in black swimwear on World Gratitude Day with a thoughtful quote about all of us ‘walking each other home’.
Polka-dots and pregnancy: Anushka’s announcement of her pregnancy, where she said her baby was expected in January 2021, was accompanied by this sweet pic.