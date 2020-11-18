Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar celebrates honeymoon in Dubai
CT Report
Published on November 18, 2020 at 11.47
Honeymoon at Atlantis: Popular Indian singer Neha Kakkar tied the knot on October 24 with Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi. The couple headed to Dubai to celebrate their honeymoon and posted some eye-catching pictures on social media. Neha was pictured with her hubby at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai, enjoying a relaxing time.
Fireworks galore: Neha and Rohanpreet pose for a memorable picture with colorful fireworks in the background.
Time out for the beach: Rohanpreet seems to know his way around a girl’s heart - what do you think of this sweet gesture?
Pineapple time: What better way to relax than to indulge in some fruit with your beau?
Romantic holiday: Red rose petals, balloons, chocolates and the love of your life - Neha seems to have had a grand time in the city.