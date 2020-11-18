Entertainment (photos)
Logo
 

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar celebrates honeymoon in Dubai

CT Report

Published on November 18, 2020 at 11.47

1 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

2 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

Honeymoon at Atlantis: Popular Indian singer Neha Kakkar tied the knot on October 24 with Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi. The couple headed to Dubai to celebrate their honeymoon and posted some eye-catching pictures on social media. Neha was pictured with her hubby at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai, enjoying a relaxing time.
3 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

Fireworks galore: Neha and Rohanpreet pose for a memorable picture with colorful fireworks in the background.
4 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

Time out for the beach: Rohanpreet seems to know his way around a girl’s heart - what do you think of this sweet gesture?
5 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

Pineapple time: What better way to relax than to indulge in some fruit with your beau?
6 of 6
khaleejtimes - photos

Romantic holiday: Red rose petals, balloons, chocolates and the love of your life - Neha seems to have had a grand time in the city.
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Entertainment - Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 