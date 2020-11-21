Bollywood horror comedies to look forward to

1 of 3

Bhoot Police: Moving away from regular horror, Bollywood is lately warming up to the idea of serving scares with a spot of humour. The horror comedy as a genre is suddenly in vogue among mainstream Hindi filmmakers, and it looks like it’s here to stay. Among upcoming releases is Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. The film, which sees the cast share screen space for the first time, is helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS. Not much is known about the film, but it is being shot in various hill station locations such as Dalhousie and Dharamshala.