Bollywood horror comedies to look forward to
IANS
Published on November 21, 2020 at 10.16
1
of 3
Bhoot Police: Moving away from regular horror, Bollywood is lately warming up to the idea of serving scares with a spot of humour. The horror comedy as a genre is suddenly in vogue among mainstream Hindi filmmakers, and it looks like it’s here to stay. Among upcoming releases is Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. The film, which sees the cast share screen space for the first time, is helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS. Not much is known about the film, but it is being shot in various hill station locations such as Dalhousie and Dharamshala.
2
of 3
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter come together in this project scheduled for a 2021 release. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Gurmeet Singh. Details related to the film are still under wraps.
3
of 3
RoohiAfza: This movie too will see the fresh pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor and also features Varun Sharma in a key role. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by debutant Hardik Mehta is slated to release on March 20, 2020. This will be Rajkummar's third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made in China.