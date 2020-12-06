Bollywood films to watch before the year ends CT Report Published on December 6, 2020 at 12.38

1 of 3 Coolie No. 1: While a nineties Govinda and Karisma Kapoor may be a tough act to follow, Varun Dhawan gives it his best shot and the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan dances her heart out in this rebooted version of David Dhawan’s popular 1995 film. There are laughs a-plenty in the trailer mostly thanks to veteran comedians Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi. Rawal in a recent interview with a Bollywood called Coolie No. 1 a ‘clean’ entertainer that the whole family could enjoy. We’re looking forward to its Christmas Day release!

2 of 3 Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani takes on the big bad world of dating in this hilarious trailer about modern love and the misadventures that ensue from using dating apps. Mallika Dua is that one friend everyone has, the 'gyaan ki dukaan' (shop of knowledge)’ who advises Advani on matters of the heart. When a handsome stranger (Aditya Seal) turns up on her doorstep, she falls head over heels till she realises he is from across the pond. Will love triumph over nationality? Will she swear by her dating app forever? Worth checking out when it hits cinemas on December 10.