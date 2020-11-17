Bollywood actors who gave OTT boost to their careers IANS Published on November 17, 2020 at 12.04

1 of 7 Sushmita Sen: The advent of OTT has not only been a boon for fresh talent. Many senior actors are also seeing a fresh lease of life to their careers thanks to the digital domain. Among them is Sushmita Sen, who made her acting comeback with a fierce avatar through the web series Aarya. The show is about how her protagonist Aarya is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened. The series streams on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Sushmita now looks forward to the second season of the show.

2 of 7 Saif Ali Khan: After hitting a rough patch with a string of failures in Bollywood including Rangoon, Chef, Kaalakaandi and Baazaar, Saif's career got a breath of fresh air with Sacred Games, which brought him back into the action. He is now looking forward to another digital outing with the web show, Tandav.

3 of 7 Bobby Deol: After initially successful years, Bobby hit a rough stretch with his silver jubilee run. He started his second innings with much-hyped multistarrers like Race 3 and Housefull 4, but these films did not help his career. Now, he has found a resounding return thanks to his starring role in the OTT series, Aashram. He was also the star of the Shah Rukh Khan-produced digital film, Class Of '83.

4 of 7 Radhika Apte: She has earned widespread praise for her performance in web shows like Lust Stories, Sacred Games, and Ghoul. At present, she is hailed as the "queen of OTT platforms". "At the moment, the digital platforms seem to be giving women more court to play with many more and stronger protagonists," she said. She was last seen in the film Raat Akeli Hai, which streams on Netflix.

5 of 7 Jaideep Ahlawat: In his Bollywood journey, he featured in films like Rockstar, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Raees and Raazi, but failed to get the acclaim and fame that came his way when he essayed a police officer in Paatal Lok.

6 of 7 Amit Sadh: With films like Kai Po Che! and Sultan, Amit was applauded for his acting, but these films did not further his Bollywood career much. Earlier this year, Amit set a mini record in the OTT world, with as many as three releases on the same day. He had pivotal roles in the digitally-released films Shakuntala Devi and Yaara, and he also starred in the web series Avrodh: The Siege Within. He had made a mark with his role of a cop over two seasons of Breathe.