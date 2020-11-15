Beauty redefined: Bollywood stars who ditched stereotypical looks IANS Published on November 15, 2020 at 10.36

1 of 5 Bhumi Pednekar: Many actresses are experimenting with non-glamorous and realistic avatars. Bhumi started her film journey as an overweight bride in the romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She also went many shades darker in the film Bala, which discussed premature balding among men and the taboo associated with a dark complexion in India.

2 of 5 Ileana D'Cruz: Set in Haryana, Ileana’s new film titled Unfair & Lovely chronicles the story of a dusky girl who constantly has to fight prejudices that Indian society largely harbours against dark skinned people. "Essaying Lovely is definitely going to be a very different and a unique experience for me and many people across all demographic would be able to relate to this character. What I love about the film is that its narrative isn't preachy. It's a funny story that will leave viewers smiling and laughing," Ileana had said recently.

3 of 5 Taapsee Pannu: This perky actress has been hailed for not only her acting skills and choosing films with strong storylines, but also keeping her looks simple in films such as Pink, Mission Mangal and Thappad.

4 of 5 Kirti Kulhari: The Mission Mangal and Pink actress says, "I have done a lot of non-glamorous roles. Except for Four More Shots Please!, I don't think I have played anything which is very 'glam glam'. I feel it is closer to reality. If you are playing a regular person then you have to look like that. You have to let go of all the glamour and I think that's the reason why it's becoming more and more popular now because in terms of our storytelling, we are shifting towards telling stories which are real. Also, realistically telling them. And I think that's what audiences are also highly accepting.”