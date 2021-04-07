Art galore, tourist destinations & more: 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on April 7, 2021 at 18.17

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 World of art. The seventh edition of World Art Dubai is on right now at Dubai World Trade Centre until April 10. As the popularity of affordable creations continues to gain momentum, at this year’s show you can enjoy work from both emerging and established talent from over 200 artists and galleries from more than 27 countries displaying 2,000 pieces. Other creators are also attending including local author Purva Grover who will be offering signed copies of The Trees Told Me So and It Was The Year 2020 every day between 1pm and 9pm.

2 of 10 Running man. On Friday, Dubai based runner Lee Ryan and captain of adidas Runners Dubai and Abu Dhabi will take the ultimate endurance challenge, running 24 hours on a treadmill in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record. Lee will run for 264.52km across 24 hours to raise awareness around mental health in the large glass window frontage of the brand new adidas store at The Dubai Mall. Witness the record-breaking attempt live from both within and outside of the shop and give the fitness fanatic all the encouragement you can.

3 of 10 Glamping site. Hatta Dome Park, an exciting new glamping experience next to Hatta Wadi Hub, is now open and looks to be one of the UAE’s most popular eco-friendly adventure destinations. The experience entails 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta mountain range. Each dome is equipped with its own private BBQ and fire pit within a large terrace space that allows for comfortable gathering.

4 of 10 Chef visit. As a part of the Dubai Food Festival’s Foodie Experiences, Trèsind Studio is welcoming Manoella Buffara of Manu in Curitiba, Brazil: recipient of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Latin America ‘One to Watch’ award and The Best Chef Rising Star Award, for an exciting series of collaboration dinners on Friday and Saturday. Sittings are at 6.30pm and 9.30pm priced at Dh695.

5 of 10 World’s largest Banksy show. Mall of The Emirates is hosting the world’s largest Banksy exhibition supported by Dubai Culture & Arts Authority until June 30. The World of Banksy will be revealing 120 recreated pieces of Banksy’s most inspirational works. All Banksy’s worldwide exhibitions are unauthorised, with the artist proclaiming that he encourages anyone to ‘copy and borrow’ his art. The exhibition is on between noon and midnight at Level 2 through the Theatre. Tickets are available online at malloftheemirates.com/events/worldofbanksy

6 of 10 Elementary! Acclaimed plays presented by Abu Dhabi Festival at The Junction Dubai are being put on for a few weeks in Alserkal and this weekend sees the first. Holmes and Watson takes place two years after the death of the famed detective, whose body was never found. Now Dr. Watson must disprove the frauds claiming to be Holmes. It’s on Thursday to Saturday at 7.30pm.

7 of 10 The View opens. A stunning observation deck that showcases a 360-degree view of Palm Jumeirah is now open. As well as the vantage point, The View at The Palm also provides an immersive theatre which takes you through the ground-breaking history of the island. Towering at 240 metres over the Palm Jumeirah, Level 52 holds the observatory deck with spectacular views.

8 of 10 Time Out Market. The world’s first food and cultural market based on editorial curation Is open. Time Out Market Dubai is at Souk Al Bahar. The Market offers an incredible taste of the city featuring 17 of Dubai’s award-winning chefs and restaurateurs, home-grown local favourites, as well as vibrant cultural and entertainment spaces. Enjoy the fun and exciting atmosphere from 12pm-12am every day and until 1am on Thursday and Friday.

9 of 10 Night walk. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has an all new ‘Roof Walk at Night’ experience. Embark on an unforgettable adventure as you walk across the iconic red roof overlooking spectacular vista views of Yas Island underneath a starry night sky. The ‘Roof Walk at Night’ experience will last for six weeks until May 15 from 6.30 pm onwards on Thursday to Saturday.