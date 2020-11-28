A musical partnership: Bollywood singer-composer duo Sachet-Parampara get engaged CT Report Published on November 28, 2020 at 13.35

1 of 4 A surprise for fans: Fans were delighted to hear of the engagement of singer-composer team Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. The duo, most famous for the song Bekhayali from last year's blockbuster Kabir Singh, have never hinted at a romantic relationship in the past.

2 of 4 Colour-coordinated togetherness: Sachet-Parampara had a private ceremony to formalize their relationship. On their engagement day, they were fashionably colour-coordinated in powder pink traditional outfits.

3 of 4 Rise to fame: Sachet and Parampara participated in a singing-based reality show in 2015 and now compose songs together for Bollywood films like Kabir Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. They have also sung for other composers. Last year, Sachet sang Tanishk Bagchi's composition Psycho saiyaan for the film Saaho.