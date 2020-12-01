6 best National Day dining deals By David Light Published on December 1, 2020 at 18.05

1 of 6 Order a keepsake. Arabian Tea House in the UAE is known for its beautiful salt & pepper shakers. Don’t you want a set? Well, for one-day only on Wednesday, place an order of select meals from the fun eatery exclusively via Deliveroo and you will receive a complimentary pair of shakers as long as stocks last.

2 of 6 Local flavours. To commemorate the occasion, Eggspectation has put a spin on their iconic waffles and created a customised UAE National Day Waffle by integrating authentic flavours that are loved across the country. Rose, orange blossom and pistachio all feature. This is the perfect opportunity explore traditional herbs and spices.

3 of 6 Free breakfast treat. Brunch & Cake has put all of their buttery love into creating a limited-edition date and pistachio jam filled croissant. On December 2, the first 100 dine-in customers will receive this delicious treat on the house.

4 of 6 National mocktail. If you’re a fan of special-edition items, a themed drink is something to look out for. Doors Freestyle Grill is serving a mocktail they have called ‘Sahrawi’ for Dh29 just this weekend to complement the à la carte dining experience and soulful music by the in-house musicians.

5 of 6 Dh49 for the 49th. From coffee and pastries to mocktails with a view and staycation experiences, W Dubai – The Palm is taking it up a notch today for the 49th national anniversary. Relax in the uber stylish W Lounge and enjoy a coffee fix and a scrumptious sweet treat for Dh49. If it’s your first visit, it’s a perfect introduction. Available 10am to 5pm on December 2.