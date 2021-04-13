10 UAE Iftar experiences you can’t miss By David Light Published on April 13, 2021 at 18.49

1 of 10 On a historical bus. This Ramadan, the Heritage Express is offering a culture-packed unforgettable journey that will leave you with memories to last a lifetime. Departing daily at 4.30pm from the Al Fahidi district, the Ride & Iftar package includes a ride around the city’s oldest neighbourhoods including Al Seef, Al Abra, Al Ghubaiba and Al Shindagha, on the tour’s trademark traditional trolley bus and an immersive Iftar experience at 6.30pm at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding. Prices start from Dh150.

2 of 10 Under the stars. The Traditional Ramadan Iftar at Platinum Heritage focuses on local culture and good food. Book a private tent that accommodates two-12 people and break your fast with dates and Chami cheese. Then sit down to Emirati dishes like lamb Ouzi, chicken Thareed, camel stew, Luqaimat and much more. Ending the night, retreat to the majlis area and be part of a professional astronomy session and watch an oud player fill the air with music. Prices start at Dh500 per person.

3 of 10 In the desert. Celebrate Bedouin heritage and traditions amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the desert. Traditional delicacies such as Egyptian koshari and Ouzi Underground are being served on the Sunset Dunes, Falcon Point, Bab Al Shams resort for Dh500 per person.

4 of 10 On a ‘Flying Cup’. Dine in the skies at The Beach onboard the popular Flying Cup. A grilled shawarma platter accompanied by hummus and fresh juice await all fliers from sunset to 1am for Dh120. A vegetarian option is also available.

5 of 10 With a round of golf. Break the norm with an Iftar at the most famous club in the Middle East. Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club, is offering all your Middle Eastern and Mediterranean specialties and then you can book a session of night golf: nine holes under the lights on the Faldo course.

6 of 10 On the beach. Cove Beach’s waterfront in Abu Dhabi will provide a variety of starters: from hummus and mutabbal, to walnut muhammra and vine leaves. The selection of main dishes includes baby chicken with oven roasted potatos, sea bass with sharmolla sauce and syadia rice, and lamb tajin with couscous. Each menu is accompanied by sweet delicacies and unlimited special Ramadan juices, soft drinks and water for Dh195.

7 of 10 With a show. Throughout Ramadan, Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi is hosting a series of initiatives such as the cannon firing at the park’s entrance and virtual Hakawaty storytelling sessions by Bait Arabi in addition to classic music sessions by Sherine Tohamy, Eman Al Hashimi, Maan Hamadeh, and Patrizia Masutti on the outdoor screen. Eat at the park’s Green For Life Café first and then enjoy.

8 of 10 On a boat. Climb aboard The QE2 Hotel this Ramadan and head to the Queen’s Grill, once the most famous restaurant at sea and now a sophisticated bistro. Enjoy a family-style set menu full of Middle Eastern favourites starting from Dh180 per adult from sunset to 9pm.

9 of 10 In a revolving restaurant. It’s a classic and that’s why we love it. Iftar at Al Dawaar, Dubai’s only revolving restaurant, at the Hyatt Regency is a must every year. Choose from a lavish spread from 6.30pm to 8.30pm for Dh195 per person and watch the world go by.