10 top Dubai Euro 2020 spots By David Light Published on June 8, 2021 at 18.11

Footy fever is sweeping the UAE. can you feel it? enjoy the tournament this week

1 of 10 Come this Friday and for a whole month thereafter, the long-awaited 2020 UEFA European Football Championship will be making its way to HD screens and projectors across the country’s restaurants, hang-outs and in one case swimming pool party palace. We thought we’d highlight a few of the best places to catch the action. 1) The tent is up on Barasti’s middle deck, which can only mean one thing: kick-off is almost here. A food truck in the marquee will be selling all the classics like fish and chips and burgers.

2 of 10 2) The Nine Gastropub is Wafi’s resident Euro hub and is introducing The Great British Platter: a generous serving of made-from-scratch meals that represent home nations, England, Scotland and Wales from Dh45.

3 of 10 3) It’s one of the best Spanish venues in town and Salero at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates will be showing all the matches to enjoy alongside your Iberian culinary delights. Every Sunday from 12pm to 11pm it’s paella day. For Dh270 grab a giant dish with a complimentary a jar of traditional Sangria and see how Spain get on.

4 of 10 4) The Football Village at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach is also back! Watch from the hotel’s pool area with entry fees starting from Dh200 per person redeemable against F&B.

5 of 10 5) Football’s coming home to Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, as the hangout unveils its newest venue. The Study is a pop-up sports hub serving great deals and live matches in partnership with a famed American-style pale hops brand. A burger and a bottle will be Dh99.

6 of 10 6) At Qube Sports Bar, The Meydan Hotel, exclusive dining packages await. Take breaks between matches with dedicated fan zones where you can challenge your mates to quick, complimentary games of foosball, pool, darts and shuffle board.

7 of 10 7) At Vista Mare, Palm Bay is serving its Match Package during the games, which includes unlimited drinks and sharing platters (first half and second half) for Dh250. The package starts 15 minutes before the game and finishes on the final whistle (minimum two hours). The best thing: if the game goes into extra time or even penalties so does your package!

8 of 10 8) The feel of the Greek-Mediterranean paired with delicious food, shisha and value drinks at Soluna, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, will have you swooning.

9 of 10 9) Showing all matches on six screens across the venue, visitors to The Duck Hook can take advantage of special beverage offers such as a pint for Dh29. Daily food specials are also available, with dishes including bangers and mash, roast Welsh lamb and a even that Scottish delicacy, a deep fried Mars Bar. Brave enough?