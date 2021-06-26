10 quarantine-free holiday spots from UAE By David Light Published on June 26, 2021 at 17.59

Spain. The Iberian powerhouse has been encouraging UAE visitors to make the journey from June 7 and Emirates Holidays is furnishing the demand. A three-night stay from July 5 to 8 at the beautiful four-star Eurostars Ramblas Barcelona is Dh2923 including return flights. Steps from La Rambla and eight minutes by foot from Boqueria Market, you'll be 900m from Barcelona Cathedral and a kilometre from Port Vell.

Turkey. Experience Bodrum in style this summer with Holidays by FlyDubai. Situated along one of Turkish resort town's most pristine stretches of beach, Haremtan Cove is now home to the five-star METT Hotel & Beach Resort, making it the perfect spot for short breaks or long holidays. From relaxing by the pool to long, lazy lunches and incredible sunsets, enjoy an exclusive rate starting from Dh3599 per person including flights, accommodation and breakfast.

Italy. Always near the top of our list, Bella Italia is open to us and Emirates Holidays has a lovely offer from July 1. For Dh2789 per person enjoy three nights at the four-star Diana Roof Garden in Rome, just steps from Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, including return flights. If you wish to extend your trip, Naples is under two hours away by train and from there you can skip over to the island of Capri for a taste of Dubai in the Mediterranean. Ideally placed in the bustling town of Anacapri, the Capri Palace Jumeirah stands high up on a hill overlooking the Gulf of Napoli. A perfect embodiment of the Italian 'dolce vita', the hotel is designed in the style of an eighteenth-century Neapolitan palazzo.

Azerbaijan. Air Arabia is resuming direct flights between Sharjah and the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku, starting July 11. The non-stop three-hour flight costing Dh1500 return (July 11 – July 18) will be operating four times a week and while you're there check out the Courtyard by Marriott Baku. Close to the city's downtown district, it is one of the higher-end establishments. What you save on the flight you can splash out on the accommodation. Rooms start from around Dh440 per night.

Armenia. Six nights at the Cascade Hotel in early July is Dh2703 including flights at Holidays by FlyDubai. Centrally located in Yerevan, within a 10-minute drive of Republic Square and Yerevan Cascade, check out the Yerevan Opera House just down the road and stop off for a portion of delicious byorek on the way.

Bulgaria. One of the most affordable destinations in Europe, Bulgaria is full of surprises. From quaint coastal villages on the Black Sea, to colourful villages and spa towns, there's something for everyone, but we'll be looking at the capital Sofia for our first visit. Dnatatravel.com has served up seven nights in the city's Best Western in early July for a brilliant Dh1665.

Greece. Athens is so 2018; we want to go island hopping. Perched on a dramatic hillside looking out over the Ionian Sea, Ultima Corfu is a private beachside residence ideal for those looking to maintain an element of isolation while away. Spread over 1000 square metres, the property's crowning features are the two shore facing infinity pools, six bedrooms and two outdoor lounges. Luxury on this level doesn't come cheap, though. You have to enquire at ultimacollection.com for a price. Yikes.

Malta. Emirates has announced that it will resume three weekly services to Malta via Larnaca, Cyprus, starting July 14. Also newly added to Abu Dhabi's green list, Malta is a wonderful island destination home to dazzling beaches, impressive historical and cultural sights, UNESCO archaeological attractions, and five Michelin star restaurants. It is also the set of many Hollywood productions including the movies Gladiator and Troy, as well as the international hit series Game of Thrones. A one-bedroom apartment for two adults at the three-star Cardor Holiday Complex for a week beginning July 14 is an amazing Dh854 on booking.com.

The Seychelles. Air Seychelles will operate more flights from Dubai to the Indian Ocean paradise this July to provide you more choice and convenience. The weekly flights starting from July 2 until July 24 will depart from Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 on Friday mornings, returning from Seychelles International Airport every Thursday afternoon, offering a full week of adventure. Fares start from Dh1259 in economy and we like the look of the very plush (starting from Dh4400 per night!) Mango House Seychelles situated on pristine beachfront in the southwest part of Mahé in which to stay. Opening in July, the 41 rooms, suites and villas offer breath-taking views of the glittering sea.