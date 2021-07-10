Eid Al Adha: Best UAE desert and beachside breaks By David Light Published on July 10, 2021 at 14.47

Explore a whole host of sandy stays for Eid

1 of 7 Back to RAK. Hit the road to Ras Al Khaimah! The extra-long break is the perfect time to visit, and the five-star Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is waiting for you. Checking in over Eid, you can benefit from special rates starting from Dh1100 per night including breakfast. Foodies will be spoilt for choice with a great selection of international cuisines available including the famous Lebanese restaurant Al Maeda, or the churrasco experience at Pura Vida.

2 of 7 Make waves. For personal tranquillity or a chance for adventure by the sea, Nikki Beach offers an escape within an escape. Over Eid get ready to fall in love with summers in Dubai all over again. Valid until July 31, with rates starting from Dh5500, you can stay in a luxurious suite or spacious villa complete with a whole host of benefits.

3 of 7 A stone’s throw. Just up the road from the busier locales is the serene Emirate of Ajman and right on the beach, the Ajman Saray, where you can book two rooms and receive 50 per cent off on the second dwelling for your kids. There’s also a lavish Eid Surf and Turf set menu on July 20 from 1pm to 4pm and from 7pm to 10pm at its recently revamped Bab Al Bahr eatery. Prices start from Dh900.

4 of 7 Regal realms. At one of Dubai’s favourite destinations, the One&Only Royal Mirage, you’ll luxuriate amidst the lush gardens and kilometre-long private beach. And if you’re a UAE resident you’re entitled to Dh500 lifestyle credit per room per night, 20 per cent off water sports and, if you stay for three nights, complimentary Aquaventure Waterpark access (once per person per stay).

5 of 7 Just desert. If you have an Emirates ID, an exclusive desert getaway resort has an offer you can’t refuse. Bab Al Shams’ rooms start at Dh449 per night. You can then wander through the restaurants using your 25 per cent F&B discount before jumping into the activities including desert tennis, archery and horse riding.

6 of 7 Sharj-it. Mysk Kingfisher Retreat is located in Kalba, Sharjah and for Eid offers include reduced starting rates for tents, dinner as well as themed adventures for the entire family to enjoy. Set in the heart of Kalba’s protected mangrove area, on an island reachable by boat, there are 20 stunning tents, each with their own private pool. Rates start at Dh2400 including breakfast and Eid dinner for two adults.