Eid Al Adha: Abu Dhabi family staycation deals By Ismail Sebugwaawo Published on July 10, 2021 at 14.58

1 of 5 Stay at the Palace. This summer why not pretend to be royalty and stay in Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious hotel, Emirates Palace. Their summer deal includes complimentary breakfast, access to Kids Camp and children under 12 years old dine for free (with every paying adult). What better excuse do you need to splurge for an unforgettable lifetime experience? What to do: Splash in the adventure pool, swim at the pristine beach, or just walk around and take in this lavish, architectural marvel which features an impressive 114 domes, with the central 72.6 metre dome crafted with gold, mother of pearl and crystals. Price: Special rates at this 7-star hotel start from Dh1895 per night and the package offers a second room at 50% off when occupied by a family member. Offer runs July 4 –August 26 (Sundays to Thursdays)

2 of 5 Watch the sunrise in the desert. Thr Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi – in the Empty Quarter - is offering 30% off stays with a breakfast for two. Children six and under can also dine for free. The resort is a 2 hour drive from the city, far enough to take in the clear desert sky. What to do: Dune bashing, camel rides, fat bikes, archery, desert hiking, to name a few. Price: Starts from Dh999 until August 31.

3 of 5 Action-packed getaway. 5-star hotel Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island boasts an outdoor pool, Kid’s Club and splash pad, along with the first eforea spa in the UAE. It is great for families as it promises an action-packed getaway with access to Yas Theme Parks included for every registered guest, for every night stay, just 10 minutes away. What to do: Keep cool at the temperature controlled outdoor pool or escape the heat to enjoy one of the Yas Theme Parks. Price: Rates for the ‘Summer of Fun’ staycation start from Dhs620 for two adults and includes breakfast and access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi. Offer runs until August end.

4 of 5 Waterfront retreat. Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel has rolled out a number of staycation packages for UAE residents. The summer all-inclusive package includes three meals per day and free-flowing drinks. Residents can indulge in an array of culinary experiences around the hotel, drinking and dining to their heart’s content with rates starting from Dh795. What to do: Activities on offer include kayaking, speed boating, pedal boating, donut boating, wake boarding, and more. Price: UAE & GCC Residents Summer Holiday packages start from Dh475, including breakfast and a free room upgrade.