Eid Al Adha 2021: 12 more stellar staycations By David Light Published on July 18, 2021 at 13.57

Hotel deals across the UAE worth having a look at

1 of 12 Thrills and spills. Enjoy non-stop fun at Dubai Parks and Resorts with two free tickets providing unlimited access to all four theme parks every day of your stay at Rove At The Park this Eid until July 24. Whether you are looking for adrenaline-pumping rollercoaster rides, or hoping to make a splash at Legoland Waterpark, this package has it all! How can you resist?

2 of 12 Just Like That. From July 19 until 24, the Bonnington Hotel in JLT will be offering its Eid Family Staycation package, where if you book two interconnecting Superior rooms you will receive a complimentary upgrade to the stylish Deluxe rooms for the same price of Dh499.

3 of 12 Stay, slide and explore. DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square in Mankhool is introducing a fantastic family-fun package. The Stay, Slide & Explore offer allows a family of two adults and two kids (under 12 years old) to stay in one of the hotel’s 327 luxurious rooms and suites, free entrance to Laguna Waterpark in La Mer and The Green Planet. Rates start from Dh299 and are available until the end of the year.

4 of 12 Summer lovin’. This summer, have a luxurious beach holiday at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah resort. With vibrant restaurants, an award-winning spa and a newly expanded kids club with daily fun activities, the hotel is putting on its Suite Staycation offer: a Junior Suite for the price of a Classic Room. Rates start at Dh985.

5 of 12 Capital plans. Hit the escape button and head to W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island to ‘Sip & Savour’ a half board meal plan in the colourful Garage throughout your stay. Bring the whole family as, with two adults staying, two kids under 12 go free. Additional perks include early check-in and late check-out plus an incredible 35 per cent off at the SPA. The deal starts from Dh750.

6 of 12 Beachfront escape. Just an hour’s drive away from the buzz, indulge in impeccable Turkish hospitality, endless cuisine options to choose from and end each night on a high note with a unique collection of world-class musical and theatrical performances by talented artists from London’s famous West End theatres at the Rixos Bab Al Bahar, RAK. This summer, enjoy 20 per cent off during the week and 15 per cent at the weekend if you have an Emirates ID.

7 of 12 Ancient wonder. Ancient Egyptian themed Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk is providing a sweet city escape including 20 per cent discount on room rates with complimentary breakfast at La Veranda. Children will have a blast at the hotel’s AstroKids club or at the newly opened VOX cinemas and Magic Planet located in Wafi Mall. Rates begin from Dh650.

8 of 12 Heading Downtown. Whether you are hoping to treat that special someone or make the most of some quality time with family, the five-star Renaissance Downtown Dubai has everything you need. Book your stay up to September 30 and enjoy a king-size buffet breakfast with a choice of a lunch or dinner set menu on the house with a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage consumption during your stay. If it’s your lucky day then you can also get an upgrade to the next available room category.

9 of 12 Family time. Take a break and wake up in the heritage heart of Dubai at the Swissotel Al Ghurair. Keeping little explorers in mind, the hotel offers a special journey from following a secret treasure-map and discovering the Kid’s Play area with board games, storybooks, a dollhouse and more. Prices start from Dh725 per night in a Family Room for two adults and two children.

10 of 12 A day at Ascott. Take a look at the Ascott Park Place Dubai in the heart of the city for the perfect sanctuary to unwind in comfort with elegantly curated apartments, plush amenities and stunning views of the vibrant skyline.

11 of 12 Oh la la. Celebrate your holidays ‘The French Way’ at Sofitel Dubai Downtown. With the brand’s French origins, the hotel is hosting a special staycation package from Dh999 including an international breakfast buffet, a magnificent Eid lunch, and 25 per cent off at the hotel-managed restaurants.