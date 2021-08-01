Dubai: Top offers at restaurants Published on August 1, 2021 at 10.26

Tickle your taste buds with this varied fare in the city.

1 of 5 O’Pao: The Indian Slider joint in Al Karama has updated its menu with Loaded Butter Chicken Fries. Priced at just Dh15, these crispy fries loaded with butter chicken, mozzarella cheese and spicy chaat masala will tickle your taste buds.

2 of 5 ILA Restaurant and Cafe: Enjoy shisha and a three-course meal for just Dh39. The experience at this contemporary and luxe Arabic restaurant will include soup, a salad, and a sandwich along with a shisha of your choice.

3 of 5 McGettigan’s: Enjoy an express lunch combo for Dh60 at McGettigan’s JLT. The combo includes one single dish served with tea/coffee, water or soft drink. The offer is valid from Sunday to Thursday between 12pm and 4.30pm.

4 of 5 Just Vegan: Pick from a selection of soups, salads, main course and desserts at Just Vegan in Jumeirah which is offering a summer special four-course menu for just Dh39. Vegan or not, the scrumptious menu will surely appeal to all.