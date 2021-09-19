Dubai: On the IPL trail Published on September 19, 2021 at 09.56

We’re hit for six with these delicious offers celebrating the Indian Premier League’s return.

1 of 5 Old Castello: Visit Old Castello in Jumeirah, a shisha hotspot among Dubai residents, to catch the IPL fever and enjoy quick bites and beverages. Visitors can also enjoy shisha for just Dh32 during the IPL matches.

2 of 5 ILA: ILA at Al Seef is hosting IPL nights for cricket enthusiasts who can enjoy watching the games along with shisha and food. The IPL menu for Dh39 includes shisha, a sandwich and a drink, and for Dh69 it will include shisha, soup, salad, main dish, dessert and drink. The deal is valid during the match hours only.

3 of 5 Nawab: The Indian Premier League is set to resume once again in Dubai, and it is mandatory that fans make use of the offers and restaurants to enjoy the gentleman’s game. Nawab, an Indian restaurant near IBN Battuta Mall is hosting IPL nights starting 6pm on match days. You can watch the matches on 6 massive screens, alone or with your friends and get your hands on the meal deals starting from Dh109 per person.

4 of 5 Smoky Beach: Smoky Beach in Jumeirah is a popular shisha spot where visitors can have a gala time next to the beach with their friends. This venue also has an extensive menu featuring starters, sandwiches, salads, mocktails and much more.