Photos
Logo
 

Dubai: Enjoy World Chocolate Day

Published on July 7, 2021 at 07.45

Indulge your sweet tooth with these tempting offers in the city.

1 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Brix: Every dessert is handcrafted, including the New Chocolate Bark with three different flavours. Rose, the gluten and nut-free option that has a white base with rose essence. Pistachio, a dark chocolate base with pistachio and nuts. Salted Caramel, dark chocolate with salt and choco nibs. Does it get any better? All options are priced at Dh35.
2 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Atelier M: This rooftop restaurant in Dubai Marina is going all in with a special set menu that includes chocolate treats with every dish. The three-course menu is priced at Dh249 and is available for just one day from 6pm.
3 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

CE LA VI: Celebrate World Chocolate Day in style at CE LA VI, a restaurant on the 54th floor with stunning views of Burj Khalifa. For just one day, enjoy a complimentary chocolate treat with every main dish purchased.
4 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Bluewaters Island: It will become the go-to place for all chocoholics on World Chocolate Day. From cakes to kulfi, enjoy a variety of chocolate treats at Un Dimanche à Paris, Basanti and Co, and many others on the island.
5 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Eggspectation: On this World Chocolate Day, spice up your taste buds with Dubai’s first and only Chocolate Chili Pancakes at Eggspectation. These buttermilk pancakes will be served with a smooth dark chocolate drizzle with a touch of heat from red chilli peppers. Available only on July 7, it is also served complimentary to those who order two main dishes. (Compiled by Husain Rizvi)
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 