Dubai: Enjoy World Chocolate Day Published on July 7, 2021 at 07.45

Indulge your sweet tooth with these tempting offers in the city.

1 of 5 Brix: Every dessert is handcrafted, including the New Chocolate Bark with three different flavours. Rose, the gluten and nut-free option that has a white base with rose essence. Pistachio, a dark chocolate base with pistachio and nuts. Salted Caramel, dark chocolate with salt and choco nibs. Does it get any better? All options are priced at Dh35.

2 of 5 Atelier M: This rooftop restaurant in Dubai Marina is going all in with a special set menu that includes chocolate treats with every dish. The three-course menu is priced at Dh249 and is available for just one day from 6pm.

3 of 5 CE LA VI: Celebrate World Chocolate Day in style at CE LA VI, a restaurant on the 54th floor with stunning views of Burj Khalifa. For just one day, enjoy a complimentary chocolate treat with every main dish purchased.

4 of 5 Bluewaters Island: It will become the go-to place for all chocoholics on World Chocolate Day. From cakes to kulfi, enjoy a variety of chocolate treats at Un Dimanche à Paris, Basanti and Co, and many others on the island.