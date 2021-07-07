Dubai: Enjoy World Chocolate Day
Published on July 7, 2021 at 07.45
Indulge your sweet tooth with these tempting offers in the city.
Brix: Every dessert is handcrafted, including the New Chocolate Bark with three different flavours. Rose, the gluten and nut-free option that has a white base with rose essence. Pistachio, a dark chocolate base with pistachio and nuts. Salted Caramel, dark chocolate with salt and choco nibs. Does it get any better? All options are priced at Dh35.
Atelier M: This rooftop restaurant in Dubai Marina is going all in with a special set menu that includes chocolate treats with every dish. The three-course menu is priced at Dh249 and is available for just one day from 6pm.
CE LA VI: Celebrate World Chocolate Day in style at CE LA VI, a restaurant on the 54th floor with stunning views of Burj Khalifa. For just one day, enjoy a complimentary chocolate treat with every main dish purchased.
Bluewaters Island: It will become the go-to place for all chocoholics on World Chocolate Day. From cakes to kulfi, enjoy a variety of chocolate treats at Un Dimanche à Paris, Basanti and Co, and many others on the island.
Eggspectation: On this World Chocolate Day, spice up your taste buds with Dubai’s first and only Chocolate Chili Pancakes at Eggspectation. These buttermilk pancakes will be served with a smooth dark chocolate drizzle with a touch of heat from red chilli peppers. Available only on July 7, it is also served complimentary to those who order two main dishes. (Compiled by Husain Rizvi)