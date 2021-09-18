Photos
Dubai: Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Published on September 18, 2021 at 09.06

Burger fans can indulge at these top eateries around the city.

The Docks: Try the Signature Docks Burger to take your cheeseburger game to a whole new level. Priced at Dh60, the burger has a 200mg prime beef patty with oozing cheddar cheese, tomato and lettuce. The upgrade comes with crispy veal bacon and the caramelised onions.
3Fils: Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at this Asian contemporary restaurant in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour where you can get your hands on the Wagyu Overload Burger. Priced at Dh76, it has all the elements of a cheeseburger with mildly smoked Provolone cheese and chipotle mayo. A treat for your cravings and Instagram feed.
Tom and Serg: Head to this Melbournian-inspired cafe in Al Quoz for a fresh potato bun wrapped around a perfectly seasoned mouth-watering patty, topped with your favourite jack cheese, crispy onion, juicy sliced tomato, Boston lettuce and special sauce. Picture that with a side of fries and aioli for Dh52.
Black Tap: This is the place to be for all burger-lovers today. A juicy beef patty sizzled to perfection on a bed of lettuce and tomato with the American cheese melted on the top and then drizzled in the house special sauce, is up for grabs for just Dh45.
Sauce: Do you have what it takes to win a burger-eating contest? This ‘50s themed restaurant in Al Habtoor City is hosting a competition that requires contestants to finish a 1.2kg burger with a mix of sweet potato and regular fries in under 35 minutes. If you fail, pay the price of Dh349. Compiled by Husain Rizvi
