DJs and dinners: 12 fun things to do in UAE this weekend

What will you be up to?

Win a free trip here. Overwhelming demand dictated Corona Local Paradise had to return. The Mexican brand has teamed up once again with various outlets to give away fun prizes with the grand prize including a Local Paradise weekend staycation at the vibrant W Dubai – The Palm. Purchase a product and be in with a shout of a full-board experience at the hotel from December 16 - 18.

Visit Yas Plaza. Chef Izu is bringing an unmissable foodie pop-up at Yas Plaza, Yas Island to celebrate UFC 267, the headline event of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week. From 6pm tonight until Saturday enjoy food trucks, live entertainment and drinks courtesy of Stills Gastropub not to mention the vinyl action on the decks.

White Party returns to Nikki. Nikki Beach Dubai will be marking the start of the season with the return of the iconic White Party. On Saturday, from 12pm to 9pm, don your all-white attire and celebrate life at the annual event, themed The Escape. Wander through an immersive experience designed with nomad desert-dwellers in mind. DJ Alexis Nohra and Mademoiselle Sabah will be setting the tone.

Catch Jamie Jones on Fri. Second up at White Beach Atlantis’ Palmarama, after a successful opening last week, is world-renowned DJ and producer Jamie Jones who will take to the stage on Friday with a set to energise and enchant the dance floor. A globally respected and highly accomplished artist, label boss at the seminal Hot Creations, founder and curator of the worldwide Paradise event series and member of cross-genre band Hot Natured, Jamie Jones has achieved iconic status in the electronic music world.

DJ nights. A rooftop terrace with stunning views of Dubai’s skyline, Eve Penthouse & Lounge has something for everyone. Every Tuesday and Saturday you can now check out DJ Gerda’s skills too.

Ripe for fun. Get into the Diwali spirit with a host of wonderful offers at Ripe By The Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, one of the city’s most popular night markets. It will offer everything from one-off accessories to street art and vintage clothing every evening.

Fright feast. Join in a scary night of fun at Belgian Beer Café Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights and enjoy the mouth-watering two-course set menu with a twist. Dark braised Flemish meat pie together with a scary skull filled with chocolate mousse served with your choice of one selected drink is on offer for the next three days for Dh149. It will be an unforgettable time with the tunes of resident DJ Gaby Gazal playing ‘80s and ‘90s music from 9pm.

Don’t miss this. Dubai’s favourite Caribbean hotspot has flown in some extra special guests for Halloween who will be making an appearance throughout Saturday night. Miss Lily’s in Dubai will have unmissable sets from DJ and producer, Starting from Scratch, Caribbean rapper and producer, Kardinal Offishall and Grammy Award winning producer, DJ Babey Drew. Resident DJ Crown Prince will be hosting the night and bringing the island vibes from 7pm on Saturday.

Get into the groove at EXPO with Sonya. Lost for Friday night plans? The World’s Greatest Show has you covered with Late Nights @ Expo! Make your way to the Jubilee Stage on October 29 at 10.30pm to enjoy the latest beats from a fascinating line-up of DJs including Sonya and Kardinal Offishall.

Get fit with Yasir. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasir Khan is hosting the TYB Challenge Finale on Saturday, October 30, from 6am to 3pm at DAMAC Hills, Cricketfield. The top 30 finalists of the TYB (Transform Your Body) challenge will compete in a competitive circuit followed by free fitness activities for everyone at the free to attend community event. His celebrity influencer clients such as Khalid and Salama and Niggi Phulwani will be present at the event. There will be competitions as well as a 10 session giveaway with TYB trainers at the venue as well.