Photos
Logo
 

Dil Chahta Hai: Five things we love about the film

By Enid Grace Parker

Published on August 10, 2021 at 14.04

Our takeaways on the 20th anniversary of the Farhan Akhtar-directed buddy comedy from Bollywood.

1 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Saif Ali Khan is a brilliant comic actor. One only has to recall his range of expressions in Dil Chahta Hai to crack up.
2 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

This was perhaps Akshaye Khanna’s most memorable film. His portrayal of artist Sid, the quiet one among the three, is unforgettable for its sincerity.
3 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

What can we say about Aamir Khan except he lifted Dil Chahta Hai with his effortless exuberance and cheekiness as rich kid Akash. Though all three lead stars looked bit old to play fresh college graduates, we’re more than willing to overlook that small hitch.
4 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

The ever perky Preity Zinta gave us noughties fashion goals with her cute style throughout the film and her formal outfit accessorized with beads, from the opera scene, remains timeless and gorgeous.
5 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

DCH or the traipsing-around-Spain buddy trip Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? The debate continues… let us know what you think! (Photos/Twitter)
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 