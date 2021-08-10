Dil Chahta Hai: Five things we love about the film By Enid Grace Parker Published on August 10, 2021 at 14.04

Our takeaways on the 20th anniversary of the Farhan Akhtar-directed buddy comedy from Bollywood.

1 of 5 Saif Ali Khan is a brilliant comic actor. One only has to recall his range of expressions in Dil Chahta Hai to crack up.

2 of 5 This was perhaps Akshaye Khanna’s most memorable film. His portrayal of artist Sid, the quiet one among the three, is unforgettable for its sincerity.

3 of 5 What can we say about Aamir Khan except he lifted Dil Chahta Hai with his effortless exuberance and cheekiness as rich kid Akash. Though all three lead stars looked bit old to play fresh college graduates, we’re more than willing to overlook that small hitch.

4 of 5 The ever perky Preity Zinta gave us noughties fashion goals with her cute style throughout the film and her formal outfit accessorized with beads, from the opera scene, remains timeless and gorgeous.