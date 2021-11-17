Concerts & pop-ups: 7 fun things to do in UAE this weekend

What will you be up to?

A rare display. Celebrating more than 70 years of sports car manufacturing, the likes of which has never been seen in the Gulf region, the ‘Icons of Porsche’ event is being held at The Slab in the Dubai Design District from November 19-20. Representing the largest gathering of the brand’s cars ever in the region, the festival includes some of the most exciting highlights from a rich racing history as well as rare classic road vehicles and design studies making their first ever appearance at a public event outside of Porsche’s home country Germany. Head down for free after registering online at iconsofporsche.com.

Get up, stand up. The world-renowned popular reggae band ‘The Original Wailers’ are back in Dubai for the first time since 2015. Brought to the UAE by Blu Blood and BookMyShow, the multi-award-winning creators of No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds and Could You Be Loved will perform live at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on November 19. Doors will open at 7pm and The Wailers will take to the stage at 9pm. Purchase your tickets on bookmyshow.com/dubai

Sunset Sessions are back in UAE. This season’s first Corona Sunset Session is on in Dubai with the one and only Francesca Lombardo along with Walter Scalzone headlining at Vista Del Verde, Zabeel House, The Greens this Friday from 5pm until midnight. Free-flow Mexican hop beverage packages including pass around food start from Dh195. Enjoy the show.

Jewellery show. If there is anything more spectacular than bridal jewellery we’re yet to see it, and one of the greatest collections is being shown in Dubai this weekend. Art Karat Semi-Precious & Fine Jewellery Show with the ‘Lamhe’ bridal collection is on November 19 and 20 at Taj Dubai, Business Bay. Presented by Numaish, this is Asha Kamal Modi’s most spectacular exhibition coming to the UAE for the first time.

Oh, Canada. During November Canada has been presenting an all-Indigenous delegation of performers, speakers, panellists and cultural contributors, an integral part of Canada’s overall participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. On Friday Margaret Grenier will be presenting ‘Planning for uncertainty with Indigenous Futurisms: weaving traditional knowledge and culture with futuristic ideas and settings.’

Arijit Singh in Abu Dhabi. He’s one of Bollywood’s top singers and he’s in the capital tomorrow. After a five-year absence Arijit Singh is back in the UAE and will take the Etihad Arena by storm. Tickets start at Dh150 and are available at etihadarena.ae