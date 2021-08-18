Concerts, kids' activities and more: 11 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on August 18, 2021 at 17.40

What will you be up to?

1 of 11 Catch Jalebi Baby singer Shweta Subram. Mark your calendars as Dialogue in Bur Dubai is set to host the latest sensation Shweta Subram of Jalebi Baby fame on Friday night. Grab a seat and enjoy a host of Indian cuisine, complimented perfectly by Shweta weaving her vocal magic for the very first time in the city. You can also catch DJ Manoj playing the latest Bollywood tunes on the decks.

2 of 11 Korean film fest. The Korean Cultural Center in the UAE is hosting its fifth annual Korean Film Festival virtually from August 19 to 28, The online event, which will be held in commemoration of the 2020-2021 Korea-UAE Cultural Dialogue, will feature six of the latest Korean films and 18 short independent animations. The list includes: The Book of Fish, The Day I Died: Unclosed Case, Moving On and The Man Standing Next which won the Best Picture at the Blue Dragon Awards in Korea. All films will be screened free of charge at K-FilmFest.com.

3 of 11 Paul van Dyk in Dubai! Coca-Cola Arena is hosting German superstar DJ Paul van Dyk who will be bringing his SHINE Ibiza residency to Dubai on Thursday, in partnership with Dubai Summer Surprises. One of the most iconic producers in dance music history, Paul has been synonymous with trance since the mid-‘90s. Check out www.coca-cola-arena.com for last-minute tickets and rave the night away.

4 of 11 All new ladies’ night. Ladies, if you’re looking for a great new start to the weekend, Al Sarab Rooftop Lounge at Bab Al Shams has launched ‘Miss Dubai Thursdays’. Every Thursday from 6pm to 1am for Dh150 per person, relax with chilled-out tunes and stunning desert views while enjoying free-flowing bubbly and shisha for three hours. Make it more special by booking an overnight stay with the limited time summer staycation package Desert Breeze Supersale, that starts from Dh449.

5 of 11 #RoveWithNikon Studio: a snappy time. The #RoveWithNikon Studio is fully decked out with easy plug-and-play equipment such as a Nikon camera, backdrops, lights, tripods and more. Now open for bookings, Rove Dubai Marina will be offering a complimentary two-hour session any day of the week that can be used by anyone wanting to try the studio for the first time until August 31.

6 of 11 Kids’ lit. The Emirates Literature Foundation is collaborating with Dubai Summer Surprises and indoor rainforest The Green Planet to hold an exciting three-day children’s interactive ‘edutainment’ event themed around learning to make our world a better place. The ‘Tales of The Green Planet’ gathering will take place from today until August 21. Fun activities for children aged 3-10 include a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, lively storytelling from authors and illustrators, and a letter-writing corner where children can send notes to their favourite animal – and receive a reply back by email. All activities will be free for The Green Planet ticket holders: first come, first served.

7 of 11 Weekend sundowner. AKA restaurant has launched a new weekend sundowner evening brunch every Saturday from 6pm to 9pm. A delicious four-course menu filled with some of the Japanese restaurant’s best dishes, light starters include the AKA house salad, crispy baby squid and creamy Burrata, followed by a chef’s selection of sushi. Main courses include black cod, spicy seafood noodles and the extremely popular Wagyu tenderloin. AKA’s resident DJ will be on the decks playing a mix of music genres ensuring a lively atmosphere throughout to say goodbye to the weekend.

8 of 11 Tropicana Beach is back. A fantastic night of fun and Barasti banter awaits at Tropicana, an after-dark beach session of bites, bevvies and bouncing beats! It’s on every Thursday from 7pm-10pm for Dh99 for women and Dh199 for men at the Le Meridien Mina Seyahi institution. Have lots of fun!

9 of 11 Yas Waterworld Ladies’ Day. Yas Waterworld’s Ladies’ Days is where you want to be! Taking place every Thursday, head down to the UAE’s favourite female-only event and enjoy full access to a great playground in complete privacy, with a strict no-mobile phone policy, and female-only staff. Whether experiencing adrenaline pumping rides or taking it easy by floating across the Raha river, have the most exciting adventures in the cool of the evening.

10 of 11 Stay and shop for free at this Downtown hotel. Stay in the centre of Downtown Dubai for a minimum of three nights at Address Boulevard this weekend and receive a Dh200 Emaar Gift Card to spend during your stay. The offer is valid until September 30.