Concerts, concerts, concerts! 10 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on July 21, 2021 at 16.38

What will you be up to?

1 of 10 Rahat returns. Fans of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be beside themselves when he performs at the Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk with his Just Bollywood concert on July 23. Tickets priced from Dh200 are available from www.coca-cola-arena.com, Platinumlist.net and ae.bookmyshow.com.

2 of 10 Yas we can. Yas Island’s Eid celebrations include unmissable concerts by regional superstars Assala Nasri, Hussein Al Jasmi, Tamer Hosny and Myriam Fares at Etihad Arena on Jully 22 and 23, as well as three days of dazzling firework displays over Yas Bay. The firework shows are being broadcast every night at 9pm on the Yas Island Instagram channel. Visit www.yasisland.ae for tickets and times.

3 of 10 Rock like an Egyptian. The Coca-Cola Arena will welcome Arabic music fans this Eid with the CairoBelle show. The multi-artist concert will feature Cairokee, one of the region’s best rock bands, and Hassan Shakosh. It’s on July 22. Tickets are available from visit.dubai.com

4 of 10 Three of the best. Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre will host three of the Arabic music scene’s best-loved performers in a concert featuring Wael Kfoury, Melhem Zein and Mouhamad Khairy. The singers will share the stage for what promises to be a superb evening of live entertainment on July 23. Tickets are priced from Dh400 and can be purchased from platinumlist.net and visitdubai.com

5 of 10 Power duo. On July 23, Dubai World Trade Centre will swing to the sounds of pop icons Waleed al Shami and Aseel Hameem. The special concert by two favourites will feature a host of famous Arabic pop songs as well as versions of international hits. Tickets, priced from Dh350, are available from Platinumlist.net and visitdubai.com

6 of 10 Circus shows. Throughout Dubai Summer Surprises and Eid Al Adha, Mercato, the Italian themed shopping haven, is featuring a series of fun-filled circus shows, comedy shows, roaming performances and kids workshops. Don’t miss Magic Phil who puts on performances full of non-stop silliness, songs, audience participation and of course ‘magic’ performed by the award winning British children’s entertainer. During Eid enjoy savings and spend Dh200 to have the chance of winning a weekly cash prize worth Dh10,000.

7 of 10 Sharks and Hemsworth. National Geographic is making a splash with the ninth annual SHARK! (previously SHARKFEST) on Nat Geo Wild. The ‘must-sea’ summer event swims onto screens with two weeks of ‘fin-tastic’ specials, all highlighting the captivating science and stunning cinematic visuals of the apex predators. Catch the debut of Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth. The one-hour documentary special follows the global movie star as he embarks on a personal mission to investigate how we can live more harmoniously with sharks.

8 of 10 Rugby brunch. The British and Irish Lions tour is back, and Peter Stringer has come to play! To celebrate the run up to the first Lions vs Spingboks Test, The Grill will be hosting legendary Irish champion Peter Stringer at McGettigan’s JLT’s Lions Brunch on Saturday from 2pm to 5pm. Go head-to-head with Stringer in a sports quiz, with free bar tabs up for grabs. Prices start from Dh139.

9 of 10 Watch this. If you want to spend Eid-Al-Adha in, OSN is the platform to accompany the festive atmosphere! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is coming in strong with the first season of his comedy sitcom series, Young Rock which follows the chronicles of Dwayne’s life leading to his candidacy in the 2032 presidential election in the USA with a new episode dropping every Wednesday.