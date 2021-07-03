Celebrity divorces: 10 high-profile couples who split up
Published on July 3, 2021 at 14.06
Millions were spent on these divorces.
Who?: Bill and Melinda Gates
How much?: $146 billion (to be split)
When?: 2020
Who?: Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott How much?: $38.5 billion
When?: 2019
Who? Tiger Woods and Elen Nordegren
How much?: $110 million
When?: 2009
Who? Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore
How much?: $425 million
When?: 2009
Who?: Madonna and Guy Ritchie
How much?: $92 million
When?: 2008
Who? Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Radi
How much?: $102 billion
When?: 2008
Who?: Rupert Murdoch and Anna Torv
How much?: $1.7 billion
When?: 1999
Who? Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy
How much?: $168 million
When?: 2006
Who? Steven Spielberg and Amy Irving
How much?: $100 million
When?: 1989
Who?: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
How much?: $400 million (to be split)
When?: 2019