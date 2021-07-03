Celebrity divorces: 10 high-profile couples who split up Published on July 3, 2021 at 14.06

Millions were spent on these divorces.

1 of 10 Who?: Bill and Melinda Gates How much?: $146 billion (to be split) When?: 2020

2 of 10 Who?: Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott How much?: $38.5 billion When?: 2019

3 of 10 Who? Tiger Woods and Elen Nordegren How much?: $110 million When?: 2009

4 of 10 Who? Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore How much?: $425 million When?: 2009

5 of 10 Who?: Madonna and Guy Ritchie How much?: $92 million When?: 2008

6 of 10 Who? Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Radi How much?: $102 billion When?: 2008

7 of 10 Who?: Rupert Murdoch and Anna Torv How much?: $1.7 billion When?: 1999

8 of 10 Who? Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy How much?: $168 million When?: 2006

9 of 10 Who? Steven Spielberg and Amy Irving How much?: $100 million When?: 1989