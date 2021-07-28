Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day Published on July 28, 2021 at 09.51

Head out to one of these spots to enjoy this delectable dish!

1 of 5 SFC Plus: 20 chicken wings for Dh30? Head to any outlet of Southern Fried Chicken (SFC) to make the most of this not-to-be-missed deal starting Thursday, July 29 which is also National Chicken Wing Day. You can also enjoy this deal on wings tossed in barbecue, sweet chilli, and buffalo sauces by ordering online from sfcplus.com

2 of 5 3Fils: Tickle your tastebuds with these chicken wings seasoned with togarashi, soy and garlic only at 3Fils in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, which serves international cuisine with an emphasis on Japanese fare. The chicken wings are priced at Dh37.

3 of 5 Mohalla: Get your hands on these chicken wings with an Indian twist. This National Chicken Wing Day, Mohalla at Dubai Design District is offering Tamarind Chicken Wings - sticky and ginger glazed crispy chicken wings tossed in a spice mix. Priced at Dh58, the dish is also available for delivery.

4 of 5 Perry and Blackwelder’s: Enjoy unlimited wings on Wednesdays at P&B’s Original Smokehouse at Madinat Jumeirah for Dh99 per person. You can also get unlimited selected drinks for the same amount. Wednesdays are for ‘Wingmen’.