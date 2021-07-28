Photos
Logo
 

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day

Published on July 28, 2021 at 09.51

Head out to one of these spots to enjoy this delectable dish!

1 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

SFC Plus: 20 chicken wings for Dh30? Head to any outlet of Southern Fried Chicken (SFC) to make the most of this not-to-be-missed deal starting Thursday, July 29 which is also National Chicken Wing Day. You can also enjoy this deal on wings tossed in barbecue, sweet chilli, and buffalo sauces by ordering online from sfcplus.com
2 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

3Fils: Tickle your tastebuds with these chicken wings seasoned with togarashi, soy and garlic only at 3Fils in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, which serves international cuisine with an emphasis on Japanese fare. The chicken wings are priced at Dh37.
3 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Mohalla: Get your hands on these chicken wings with an Indian twist. This National Chicken Wing Day, Mohalla at Dubai Design District is offering Tamarind Chicken Wings - sticky and ginger glazed crispy chicken wings tossed in a spice mix. Priced at Dh58, the dish is also available for delivery.
4 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Perry and Blackwelder’s: Enjoy unlimited wings on Wednesdays at P&B’s Original Smokehouse at Madinat Jumeirah for Dh99 per person. You can also get unlimited selected drinks for the same amount. Wednesdays are for ‘Wingmen’.
5 of 5
khaleejtimes - photos

Berri’s Abu Dhabi: In celebration of National Chicken Wing Day, Berri’s Cafe in Abu Dhabi will serve a side of chicken wings free with every main ordered by the guests. Some of the recommended mains are Truffle Porcini Fettuccine, Fillet Mignon and Cajun Spiced Mixed Seafood. Compiled by Husain Rizvi
POPULAR GALLERIES
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
MORE GALLERIES
Category
SORT BY:
Latest galleries
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 