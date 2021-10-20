Ain Dubai, DJs and giant hot dogs: 13 fun things to do in UAE this weekend By David Light Published on October 20, 2021 at 19.11

What will you be up to?

1 of 13 New jazz. The London Project on Bluewaters Island has revealed an all-new menu, the debut of its live band and a three-day special for half priced Laurent Perrier in celebration of the launch of the next-door Ain Dubai. A singer and saxophonist will perform a variety of music styles both day and evening from October 21 to 23.

2 of 13 Eye open. The Ain Dubai opens Thursday and it’s set to be the place to spend your long weekend with a packed schedule of free activities taking place across the spacious outdoor Ain Dubai Plaza. Enjoy 12 food stations and more from 2pm to 6pm. At 5.30pm DJ Dany Neville will play a special one hour ‘sunset session’ and at 7pm, more roaming entertainment will kick off with a DJ on stage from 8pm in the lead up to the grand opening at 8.30pm where there will be a light and drone show.

3 of 13 The Cheeky Camel is here. A celebration of food and drink, new hot spot The Cheeky Camel looks to blend great European favourites with flavours from the Middle East and opens Thursday. Split over two levels, the laidback venue takes its design cues from the 1970s. When it comes to the food doughnuts filled with zaatar and feta cheese mousse, smoked mozzarella ciabatta with garlic and truffle oil, and crudite with kale and sunflower seed hummus are just the tip of the iceberg. Find TCC at the Bonnington Hotel in JLT’s Cluster J.

4 of 13 Food forward with Demetre. The popular Food Forward series will kick off the much-awaited Abu Dhabi Culinary Season with Michelin-starred Chef Anthony Demetre set to collaborate with the UAE’s Chef Faisal Naser at Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi. From now until October 22, London-based Demetre and Naser will infuse local heritage and Emirati-inspired flavours into the pair’s unique culinary exploration.

5 of 13 Prost! In the picturesque Cove Rotana in RAK, Breakers Beach Bar will transform into a true German party this Oktoberfest weekend. Enjoy a selection of authentic Bavarian dishes: currywurst, grilled leberkaese, veal and chicken escalope, obatzter and so much more. The DJ will be playing a mix of traditional Oktoberfest and international music from 4 pm. Head down from midday to 11pm over the next three days.

6 of 13 Catch Damian Lazarus. Following a successful first season at Ushuaia Ibiza, Palmarama will take over the luxurious White Beach at Atlantis fusing organic elements and nature with the biggest names in house and techno music including the likes of Andrea Oliva, ARTBAT, Bedouin, Black Coffee, Damian Lazarus, Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Maceo Plex, Nicole Moudaber, Tale of Us and more. Kicking off on Friday at 9pm with a headline set by Damian Lazarus, Palmarama will bring a taste of the world-famous eternal party island.

7 of 13 Craving adventure? Circuit X is Abu Dhabi’s latest adventure hub with four parks offering a variety of challenges like no other for all ages and all abilities. Located in Hudaireyat Marvista, your mental and physical skills will be put to test. Try the Ropes Park, where you can fly down ziplines, climb the 50-foot wall and free fall.

8 of 13 Sip and win. Add some fun to your coffee break as Costa is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month by giving away free cups when you spot the Costa golden bus around the UAE until Saturday. There are also some amazing prizes to be won including a three-day trip anywhere in the world with Emirates! The bus will be in Al Muneera (AD), Khalifa University (AD) and The Pointe (DXB) on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively.

9 of 13 Roll up. Have you hard about Rolldxb? It’s a rollerskating concept born in Dubai from a community of passionate roller skaters. A unique space, located at Mina Rashid Maritime City, you’ll find everything creative, social and artsy you could desire. A venue for roller disco nights, skating jams, skating lessons and more, you can roll, groove and dance too.

10 of 13 Culinary month is here. All around Atlantis, The Palm, Culinary Month – featuring back-to-back celebrity chef visits, Michelin star chefs, four and six-hand dinners and so much – is in full swing. At Ronda Loactelli until Monday, the chef himself Giorgio Locatelli will be in the kitchen cooking his ‘Most Loved Menu’. From 6pm each night, sample his beef tartare with quails egg or maybe the tagliolini with white truffle. The choice is yours.

11 of 13 Italian sunset. As the sun sets in the city and the skyline is basked in a golden haze, there is only one place to savour the glorious moment. Recalling authentic Italian traditions, Roberto’s Dubai has launched ‘Tramonto Sunsets’ an early three-course dinner menu with beverage pairing, available seven days a week. It’s Dh250 for the meal and two glasses of house grape from 5pm to 8pm.

12 of 13 Can you eat a giant hot dog? At Sauce in Al Habtoor City this Saturday the American diner is hosting its first ever hot dog eating competition, from 1pm - midnight. Finish a giant hot dog of your choice of meat in under 30 minutes and it’s free.